My V6 class features Oscar-winner Hoyte van Hoytema. “It’s actually a cool name,” someone says. “There’s an Eise Eisinga planetarium in Franeker,” someone else says. And also: “Didn’t you have the one from D66 in the House of Representatives? Sjoerd Sjoerdsma? Hockey fans unanimously applaud: “Taeke Taekema!” When I want to explain where the name comes from, someone shouts from the back row: “Missed opportunity, sir. Why didn’t your father and mother name you Otto?”

Readers are the authors of this column. Ije is a personal experience or anecdote, in a maximum of 120 words. Send via [email protected]

Share Write to the editor