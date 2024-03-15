The Nul collective presents the screening of ‘Nirvana’ in Milan, a cult film by Oscar winner Gabriele Salvatores, released in 1997, and unique in the history of Italian cinema. The event will be held on March 21st at 9.30 pm at Anteo Palazzo del Cinema with an interview with Oscar-winning director Gabriele Salvatores and followed by the screening of the restored version of the film in collaboration with Colorado Film.

Echoes of Nietzsche’s eternal return, immersions in virtual reality, mysticism and neural implants. Director Gabriele Salvatores, after the success of ‘Mediterraneo’, created this fascinating cyber-punk story shot in Milan, in the industrial area, among disused factories transformed into sets where an acidic and multi-ethnic version of Milan was recreated. A dystopian Milan, where groups of hackers live by expedients and incursions into the cyber meadows, on the border between real and unreal.

‘Nirvana’ is a film full of philosophical and Zen quotes, and this hybridization between mysticism and technological avant-garde is also one of the themes of cultural investigation at the center of the research of Nul, a collective known for proposing a set of multi-disciplinary proposals in Milan, between Yoga practices, DJ sets, talks, sound experiments, body politics and the recovery of disused urban spaces. The questions to the director will be asked by Sveva Ludovica Sambugar and will focus on the themes of AI, the loss of memories, possible futures, the differences between CyberPunk and SolarPunk. After the talk, the screening of the film in its restored version will begin. It is possible to participate by purchasing the ticket at the link: https://anteo.spaziocinema.18tickets.it/film/22556. At the exit, participants will be given a poster of the film as a gift in memory of the event.