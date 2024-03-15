Fiumicino, March 15, 2024 – “We must take all possible actions to stop the destructive Fiumicino cruise port project, which involves the creation of a private berth for cruise ships.” So Valerio Novelli, regional councilor of Lazio from the Five Star Movement, at a press conference in the Senate dedicated to the private cruise port at the mouth of the Tiber.

“This project is included among the activities associated with Jubilee 2025, but in reality it will cause great environmental damage in an area with high hydraulic risk without any benefit to citizens and society. A declared disaster, which is categorically opposed by the 5 Star Movement at all institutional levels. I thank Senator Alessandra Majorino, who has fully supported this cause, and the Fiumicino Territorial Group, which has always been in the forefront on this issue. Today’s meeting brings attention to an important issue at the national level. Our common goal is that this project does not fall into the list of those planned for the Anniversary,” concludes Novelli.

