The event will take place on March 16 from 15:00 to 18:30/19:00 in the David Sassoli room, Europa Experience – Piazza Venezia 6, Rome, in collaboration with Area Cultura, ENAC – Agency for National Activities for Culture, Clearly Association , Center for Parliamentary Studies – General Secretariat, Euro-Mediterranean Popular University and UN Human Rights Council Italy Human Rights.

Area Cultura and its partners, through this conference, intend to promote collective reflection on the need to make gender equality a permanent priority in society. They don’t just want to celebrate past achievements, but rather inspire daily actions that help build a more just and inclusive world.

The conference will be chaired by the Hon. Anna Cinzia Bonfrisco., as well as distinguished speakers including Dr. Antonella Betti, Social Worker, Sec. B n.3245 Lazio Region, freelance journalist with card no. No. 169233 of the National Order of Journalists – Regional Order of Lazio, as well as the autobiographical investigative book “LIVES DESTROYED IN ITALY FROM THE 70’S TO THE PRESENT”, will feature the important artistic contribution of the singer-songwriter Sarah Gio, one of her songs will be dedicated to women , as well as a performance by the famous actress and director Donatella Cotesta and poet Carmela Costanzo.

“Thank you to ICI President Gennaro Ruggiero,” states Dr. Betti, “who recognized my professionalism, seriousness and commitment, which allowed me to share my views with other distinguished speakers and stimulate constructive debate, which became a moment of great reflection to force everyone to actively participate , ask questions and contribute to the collective desire for a future in which gender equality is not just an ideal, but a tangible reality, lived every day in full accordance with your ideas. As he stated.”

