“Do you often alternate anal sex with vaginal sex?” This is how Maartje van Hoek begins his book about endometriosis. Meanwhile, the gynecologist who questions her pokes her in the stomach so hard that she almost vomits in pain. The doctor suspects advanced chlamydia. In any case, Van Hook must go to the hospital immediately. Only after the operation does she hear what it is. “The suspicion of endometriosis was confirmed surgically,” the statement said.

“I may not have realized this during the panic, but no one told me this before the operation.” The diagnosis was made in 2021, 26 years after she first saw a doctor because her periods were very long and heavy. “It’s part of everything,” a doctor tells a fifteen-year-old girl who feels like she’s being hit by a truck every month. “Take a heating pad and eat meat, you must be iron deficient.”

Her mother admits this. They both regularly lie in bed with migraines during their periods. But she also thinks: That’s part of it.

All about endometriosis is the subtitle “You can put your clothes back on.” We are talking about a chronic gynecological disease in which tissues that respond to hormonal fluctuations are located in various places in the body outside the uterus. This often results in severe pain, inflammatory reactions, scar tissue formation, and adhesions. It is increasingly viewed as an inflammatory disease that affects the entire body.

There are different types of endometriosis, which affect each patient differently. Sometimes the pain is local, sometimes it radiates or is not detected. Seventy percent of patients experience pain during sex. Even less well known is adenomyosis, in which patches of endometriosis are found in the muscle layer of the uterus.

Under a microscope, endometriosis tissue resembles endometrial tissue, and this is where many misunderstandings begin, because it is not endometrial tissue and it also behaves differently. And then this word. Endo (inside), metri (uterus), ose (disease). It’s like it’s always inside the womb.

“It’s a stupid word with a marketing problem,” says journalist Van Hoek, 42, in a busy brasserie in Amsterdam. “Endometriosis falls into three wrong boxes.” The cup of female diseases, so aching. The “it won’t kill you” line is so unimportant. And the bucket of menstrual problems—don’t talk too much about it.

Maartje van Hoek (1981) was born in Helvoort in Brabant and wrote her first articles for the school newspaper of the Sint-Janslyceum in Den Bosch. She studied at the School of Journalism in Utrecht, then worked for NOS in Washington DC, de Volkskrant and Het Parool, before returning to the US as a correspondent for Trouw.

She is married and has two children. You Can Put Your Clothes on Again is her first non-fiction book.

Van Hook does just that. It is estimated that there are almost 500,000 people with endometriosis in the Netherlands, women and other people with female gender characteristics. Only 17,000 people are undergoing treatment. “There are 483,000 people who are thinking what I’ve been thinking for 26 years: It must be my fault.” So no, she doesn’t say she has chronic abdominal pain when someone asks what she has. “I want everyone to know what endometriosis is.”

She said it took some time before she got her story in order. She could explain the illness, but not what it meant to her, how it had disrupted her life. That one day you want to run a marathon, and the next day you can only wait, pressing a heating pad to your stomach and covering your head with a blanket for it to pass. How illness robs you of your open-mindedness and makes you more insecure.

Clothes Again is not a medical manual, but rather a report on the quest for knowledge and good treatment. The fact that many women do not develop the disease is directly related to medical science’s lack of interest in diseases that affect “only” half the world’s population, Van Hoek writes. Research into endometriosis has made little progress over the past thirty years and is only now beginning to make progress. While endometriosis costs the Netherlands approximately €3.4 billion a year in health care costs and lost productivity.

What doesn’t help is that there is no specific GP guide for endometriosis. We are working on it. But now it is still hidden under other keywords such as dysmenorrhea (painful periods) and sexual complaints. Many GPs simply don’t think about it.

You Can Dress Up Again is also a book about medical gaslighting. Van Hook now dares to call it that. Gaslighting is a term used when someone psychologically manipulates another person into doubting themselves. You can extend this to the relationship between doctors and patients, and to women who come to the doctor with complaints. Menstrual pain? Get used to it. That’s part of it. No, I don’t see anything strange. You can get dressed again.

“Doctors don’t say this, but as a patient you get the feeling that you’re exaggerating your complaints, that you’re wasting someone else’s time.” Even when Van Hook ended up in the emergency room in Berlin, where she lived until 2022, doubled over in pain and returned home with a diagnosis of endometriosis, she had this feeling. Was it really that bad that she had to burden the emergency room with it during corona times?

Photo by Saskia van den Boom

“A new British study shows that women, especially those suffering from abdominal pain, are often sent home and their complaints ignored because “it’s all in our heads.” Then you see that the women no longer dare to come back and they themselves begin to downplay their complaints. I’ve been doing this for a long time.”

Bowlingball

When Van Hook describes her pain, you think: how can you simplify this? “An all-encompassing, intense, deep cramp, like a heavy bowling ball stretching everything in your pelvis. Sometimes it was so bad that I wanted to hang on the shower door to catch it.” Does this feel like the pain of labor? “Yes, but at any time of the day. And it’s even worse when you poop. My tailbone hurts all the time, and sometimes my knees and right shoulder hurt.”

Maybe that’s why she called the midwife so late when she only went into labor when she was six centimeters dilated. “I’ve heard that contractions are so intense that if you doubt it, it’s not contractions. I’m used to pain.”

Before the diagnosis was made, Maartje van Hoek visited three general practitioners and seven gynecologists. “I was tested for ovarian cysts, gluten allergies and appendicitis several times. I was diagnosed with vaginismus and constipation and was given a powder for this. And all sorts of advice: first, lose five kilograms, find a less stressful job, start meditating.”

It is quite remarkable that a person who always asks questions professionally was satisfied with this. “I always came back when I was in a lot of pain again for a few months when it was no longer possible. But then I gathered all my courage, and the gynecologist said, for example: “Do you think, after two births, your menstruation becomes more abundant.” Instead of seeking redress, I did not return or look further. I thought about it, why not? I think I really started to believe what those doctors said.”

The diagnosis made after the first emergency operation did not put an end to the matter. Just like cutting out the worst parts of endometriosis does not make the pain go away. The gynecologist gives her hormonal drugs that destroy her entire body. Pain in the strangest places, night sweats and especially severe migraines. She wants to stop taking the pills, she tells her gynecologist after four months. But she doesn’t have a stomach ache anymore, does she? “Great news,” says the gynecologist and prescribes a hormonal gel for chest pain.

This is the last straw.

Maartje van Hoek met a Dutch gynecologist for endometriosis. He shows her MRI images of her thickened muscle walls and cautiously begins to talk about a hysterectomy. “Just plan,” she says. And then she suddenly starts crying terribly. She cries, talks and asks a thousand questions in twenty minutes. And he listens and answers.

“I was so afraid that after the MRI I would hear: we don’t see anything.” She didn’t cry because she was going to lose her womb. “It was a relief. Confession. You see, I knew something was wrong. I am not crazy.”

Uterectomy

At the end of 2021, she underwent emergency surgery and was diagnosed in Berlin. In the spring of 2022, she got stuck and moved to the Netherlands. In the spring of 2023, her uterus and fallopian tubes were removed. In the meantime, she focused on researching her book. Immediately after her diagnosis, she knew it was meant to be. She interviewed women and doctors and observed operations while being in the middle of them. Before her own hysterectomy, she recalculates the operating room lighting and all the medical staff in the room. She should file this for her book.

You might wonder if she started the book too early. On the other hand: “It helped keep the pain under control, I could think about everything that was interesting for my project.” It wasn’t until a few months ago, she says, that the sadness about parking like that came over her in a big wave.

The complaints have become much less, but the disease is still deep in her body. She still often sits on one buttock and gets shocked if she accidentally sits on both buttocks. Only then does she understand: she is no longer in pain.

According to her, when she now looks at this fifteen-year-old girl, her stomach hurts. “But a different kind of abdominal pain. A tight bandage around my waist. I wish I could tell her what I know now.”

She doesn’t give any advice in her book – she herself has received a lot of bad advice with the best of intentions. What she’s saying: Refer to a gynecologist and ask for a gynecologist who specializes in endometriosis. “And don’t settle for something that only marginally improves your quality of life.”

Hysterics, that’s what they used to call women with psychological complaints, meaning a uterus, a hysteria that would explain everything, even if their state of mind had nothing to do with it. Maartje van Hoek uses this slogan as a rallying cry for better care for women. “Scream, scream, hit the table with your fist. Be hysterical.”

Find the best treatment

There is no universal treatment for endometriosis. Complaints vary and require individual solutions. Typically, pain medications come into play first, followed by hormone therapy that lowers estrogen levels (such as contraception). Patients with intestinal complaints are sometimes helped by a special diet. Pelvic physical therapy treats pelvic floor overactivity to reduce pain during bowel movements and urination.

If other treatments fail or to improve fertility, adhesions and spots can be (partially) cut or surgically removed. Subsequent hormonal treatment is possible. In extreme cases, the uterus with or without the ovaries is removed. But surgery does not cure the disease and does not always eliminate all pain. Menopause doesn’t improve everyone’s health either.

New research offers hope for faster diagnosis and better treatment, writes Maartje van Hoek. In the future, endometriosis will be easier to detect using ultrasound and saliva. Genetic studies, studies of tissues, cells and bacteria, the immune system and the interaction between the uterus and the brain are steps in finding causes and treatments. A Dutch endometriosis clinic is currently investigating the effects of esketamine, an antidepressant with analgesic and anti-inflammatory effects.

