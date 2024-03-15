Lorenzo Castelli, co-founder of the company in which the influencer’s company participates: “No resources from the Enpapi fund invested in companies attributable to Chiara Ferragni”

The controversy surrounding Chiara Ferragni and her empire shows no signs of abating. Despite the news that the influencer would have potentially lost five million euros in earnings and over half a million followers, the construction of his companies remains of great interest. Fenice’s first shareholder is Alchimia, the investment vehicle operating in the venture capital sector founded by Paolo Barletta. In recent weeks, several rumors have circulated on the relationship between Alchimia and the nurses’ pension fund, Enpapi, which has invested 15 million euros on the Barletta company. But some press outlets – primarily the weekly L’Espresso – have raised several suspicions about the relationship. Above all, it was hypothesized that Enpapi’s investment was directly in Ferragni’s companies, through Alchimia, and that it was therefore an inappropriate, not to mention risky, choice. Affaritaliani.it reached Lorenzo Castelli Co-Founder and Managing Director of Alchimia. Which states bluntly: “No resources from the Enpapi fund invested in companies attributable to Chiara Ferragni”.

Castelli, why do they keep saying that the nurses’ pension fund invested in Chiara Ferragni? And why is this investment included in a series of operations conducted by the same fund that led to the conviction of two executives?

This is incorrect information. There are more than 3 degrees of separation between the nurses’ fund and Chiara Ferragni’s Fenice: the social security institution has never invested in Chiara Ferragni, or a company connected to it. On the contrary, the institution signed a credit instrument (bond) with the company AH srl, which in turn invested in a bond issued by Alchimia Spa which in turn invested in Fenice. But apart from these technical aspects, the Alchimia operation is improperly linked to other operations that have been the subject of past investigations by the judiciary with which the company has nothing to do. Claiming anything different is completely wrong and misleading. Among other things, the investment in this Bond is completely covered by guarantees, namely, our financial solidity, a pledge on our shares and also a guarantee from our Managing Director equal to double the amount of the bond itself.

What is the relationship between Alchemy and Phoenix? Is it true that the budget values ​​promised at the time of purchasing the shares were not then respected? It turns out that 5.4 million should have arrived from Chiara Ferragni’s royalties already in 2021 with an Ebitda of 2 million, but instead the budget stopped at just over 3 million from sales: how do you explain this?

Alchimia is a financial investor of Fenice, as well as a long-term partner of Mrs. Ferragni through Doctor Barletta who had invested in the then Serendipity now Fenice in 2013, i.e. well before the establishment of Alchimia. Chiara Ferragni Brand is currently one of over 20 subsidiaries of the Alchimia company, part of a much larger investment portfolio. The potential turnover results subject to the award assessment were more than exceeded in the years to come with a gap of approximately 2/3 years compared to what was foreseen in the plan. This case is quite common in the venture capital market where startups can have delays in putting together the business plan and the results from which they derive.

Do you want to clarify why they accuse you of having changed the share capital, bringing it from 10 thousand euros to 25 million euros in order to receive Enpapi’s investment?

This is also an unfounded accusation since the share capital of Alchimia was modified in the face of an industrial plan which had, on the one hand, the objective of positioning itself as an investment vehicle in the panorama of Italian venture capital and on the other of providing the vehicle of an initial portfolio resulting from previous investments made privately by Dr. Barletta.

Will the value of the Chiara Ferragni brand, after the latest vicissitudes, be revised downwards? Will you change the carrying value?

Alchimia, in its role as an investor in Fenice, with a significant stake, is following very closely the commercial developments that these events may have on the company. It is reasonable to think that the valuation of Fenice could be the subject of new analyzes within the first half of 2024 and prudentially we are ready to possibly revise the company valuation downwards, but this will have a negligible impact on the capital solidity of Alchimia.

What are Alchimia’s activities and how much of your business is represented by Fenice?

Alchimia is a private investment vehicle operating in the venture capital sector since 2018, it provides capital and strategic support to Italian and foreign companies in the growth or advanced stages, the Alchimia portfolio currently has a total of 30 investments of which 5 exits ( sales) which generated positive returns and 4 write-offs (losses) on startups that did not continue their growth path, as can happen in this sector. In terms of absolute value, Fenice is undoubtedly an important investee, but at the same time Alchimia’s portfolio can now count on a series of diversified investments which are largely sufficient to guarantee the company’s undoubted financial solidity.

What are the businesses you want to focus on?

Alchimia will continue to invest in the Italian and foreign venture capital market in the seed, series A and growth phases. In any case, thanks also to the experience acquired on more mature portfolio companies, we are thinking of broadening the investment horizon. As regards venture capital activities, we focus our attention on investments in the tech sector, particularly in the b2b segment with a multi-sector strategy.

Years ago co-founder Paolo Barletta said that the magnetic levitation train could be an interesting idea via Hyperloop: is it still within your scope of interest?

We continue to believe in the development of new technologies, in particular tools that can innovate sectors such as infrastructure and transport. In this context, the investment in Hyperloop was considered significant at the time, but some market conditions have changed: we are always very careful to grasp the change, and following this we have placed our attention on other investments that we consider to be of value.