There was a moment of panic on the New York subway when a 36-year-old man was shot in the head with his own gun while traveling in a subway car in Brooklyn, according to police reports.

The incident occurred at around 4.45 pm on Thursday and took place at the Hoyt-Schermerhorn station. The incident is believed to have stemmed from a dispute that turned violent. The victim is in serious condition in the hospital.

New York train shooting: how did the events occur, according to witnesses?

Some witnesses described the scene as ‘apocalyptic’, noting that one of the carriages was left full of holes before police arrived on the scene. The anguish of those present was evident in videos shared on social networks.

What was the police report about what happened on the New York train?

According to the version provided by the police authorities, another individual, 32 years old, entered the NordStran Avenue station and the 36-year-old subject approached him aggressively.

The dispute became physical and intense, with the 36-year-old man first pulling out a knife and then a firearm. After a struggle, as shown in the video circulating on the networks, the 32-year-old man managed to take possession of the weapon owned by the person who had apparently started the dispute. The individual fired several shots at the train and wounded the man. So far, there are no updates on the case; However, it is known that the victim was left unwell after the shots.

What does it take to buy a gun in the United States?

The legislation that regulates the acquisition and possession of weapons in the United States shows significant differences between federal provisions and state regulations. A notable example is Congress’ review of the National Firearms Act in 1968, which led to the establishment of the Gun Control Act (GCA).

This legislation introduced age requirements for the purchase of weapons, specifying that individuals must be at least 18 years old to purchase long weapons, such as shotguns and rifles, and 21 years old to purchase larger caliber weapons.

What do citizens think about these restrictions on the use of weapons?

A variety of critics of the system maintain that federal legislation is insufficient in several aspects, since it does not cover firearms transactions between individuals. In these operations, an owner transfers weapons to another individual privately, a process that, according to detractors, lacks due rigor.

Additionally, experts in the field point out that this discrepancy represents a double-edged problem, because the background check process carried out by the NICS is only applicable at the time of the transaction and its results cannot be stored in state databases. for future monitoring.

