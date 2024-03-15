Burning cars on big ships seems to be something. An overheated example caused Felicity Ace and about 4,000 cars to end up in a watery grave. Last year, the Fremantle Highway went up in flames after a car caught fire. Boat company MOL, former owner of the Felicity Ace, is now using a new ship that hopefully won’t cause a spontaneous car barbecue.

The company says that the new Cerulean Ace has cameras on board, the images of which are monitored by artificial intelligence. This “significantly improves” the ability to detect fires. For example, the bot monitors the development of smoke. We can only hope that the ship works well, because it can carry from 6,400 to 7,000 cars – and you don’t want to catch them.

According to MOL, the ship is 20 percent more aerodynamic than older models. In addition, the ship has a width of 38 meters and a length of 200 meters by 5 centimeters. This thing doesn’t run on fuel oil, but on LNG. In addition, the crew can use the Internet during the transition thanks to Starlink, Elon Musk’s Internet company. In addition to this Cerulean Ace, MOL has ordered ten new LNG vessels.

