Nissan presented the 2025 model year of the GT-R R35 for the Japanese market, probably the last version with a combustion engine. It will be produced in a limited series and available from June. Equipped with a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6, six-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive, the GT-R delivers 570 HP (600 HP for the Nismo and Track Edition versions) and 633 Nm of maximum torque.

New Nissan GT-R features

The MY25 GT-R features few aesthetic changes, but includes mechanical changes limited to the Premium Edition T-spec and Track Edition models.

Nissan GT-R Nismo 2025

The powertrain of these super sports models has been improved with components such as piston rings, connecting rods and crankshafts from the Nismo Special Editions, reducing turbo lag and improving engine response.

Nissan GT-R 2025 mechanics, engine

Additionally, both models feature a gold plaque in the engine compartment with the chassis and model number, along with an aluminum plaque with the name of the mechanic responsible for fitting the engine. A leather interior color called Blue Heaven is available exclusively for the Premium Edition.

The plate with the name of the responsible mechanic

In Japan the Premium Edition T-Spec of the GT-R costs 20,350,000 yen, equivalent to just over 125,000 euros, while the Track Edition has a price of 22,891,000 yen, approximately 140,000 euros. Orders are already open, but Nissan did not specify the number of examples that will be produced, warning that due to limited production some orders may not be accepted.

The 2025 GT-R may be the last with such an aggressive rear exhaust

This suggests that this version of the R35 could be the last, waiting for the all-electric successor. The characteristics of the EV successor were anticipated by the Hyper Force concept.

Photo Nissan GT-R 2025

