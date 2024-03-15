Eindhoven Airport, the second largest airport in the Netherlands, will close for about five months over three years. The airport will likely undergo a major overhaul of its only runway between February and June 2027. In addition, technical facilities for both civil and military air traffic are being installed at Eindhoven Airport.

Airport users, including participating airlines and tourism organizations, were informed last week. The temporary closure includes the May holidays, a popular period for holidays (flights) in the Netherlands.

The Department of Defense, which owns the track, will soon provide more information about the temporary closure in a letter to the House of Representatives. The terminal is owned by the Royal Schiphol Group.

After Amsterdam Schiphol, Eindhoven Airport is the second airport in the country. The airport is used for holiday flights by Transavia, Ryanair and Wizz Air, as well as the air force. The new F-35 fighter jet is one of the reasons why the runway needs to be renovated. For example, a system will probably appear that will allow fighters to brake faster (with a ruler, like on aircraft carriers).

For civil aviation, a so-called instrument landing system (ILS) is planned, which will allow aircraft to land safely in very thick fog. Eindhoven already has such a system, but it is of a lower class (for less extreme weather conditions).

In 2023, Eindhoven Airport served 6.8 million passengers. It was a record. In 2019, before the coronavirus crisis, 6.7 million people left and landed here. Popular destinations include Malaga, London Stansted and Alicante.

Last year there were 41,496 flights (take-offs and landings) in Eindhoven. For comparison, this is about a tenth of the number of flights at Schiphol. In Eindhoven the ceiling is 41,500 flights per year. There are no night flights at the airport.

When contacted, representatives from Transavia, TUI and Wizz Air said they would soon enter into negotiations with the airport to find a solution to the temporary closure. They don’t want to talk about financial compensation yet.

Transavia, Ryanair and Wizz Air are the three largest airlines at Eindhoven Airport, each operating about a third of the number of flights. Only Transavia has a base in Eindhoven; The Dutch low-cost airline has nine aircraft there.

Moving is difficult

It is difficult to reschedule flights from Eindhoven to other airports in the Netherlands. This was also evident in 2021 and 2022 during the security and baggage handling chaos at Schiphol. Amsterdam Airport itself is overcrowded and capacity may only decrease in the coming years. The cabinet wants Schiphol to be smaller in order to reduce (noise) pollution in the surrounding area.

There is also no space at Rotterdam-The Hague Airport; all takeoff and landing rights (slots) have already been allocated. Maastricht-Aachen Airport is small and does not have sufficient capacity to accommodate a large flow of tourists. And Lelystad airport is closed to commercial air travel (and may never reopen).

Transavia and TUI have previously said they would like to fly more frequently from airports in Belgium and Germany. Brussels is an option, as are smaller airports such as Antwerp and Liege in Belgium, and Münster-Osnabrück and Weeze, located just over the border in Germany.

If an airline wants to move flights to a foreign airport, it will have to do a lot of administrative work, airlines say. The temporary closure of Eindhoven in 2027 may seem a long way off, but airlines need this period if they want to fly anywhere else.

The temporary closure of Eindhoven Airport comes at a time when the airport wants to take measures to reduce inconvenience to the region. For example, the airport will ban private jets from 2026; they have relatively high CO2 emissions per passenger.

In 2026 and 2027, Eindhoven will reduce the maximum number of flights by one thousand per year. And no later than 2030, only the latest generation aircraft, such as the Boeing 737 MAX and A320neo/A321neo, will be able to use the airport. These types are quieter and more economical than their predecessors.

