Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant during a press conference at the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 28, 2023. Photo/ABIR SULTAN/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Netanyahu accused Defense Minister Yoav Gallant of endangering government stability because he did not submit a new draft law to the Knesset that would exclude ultra-Orthodox Jews from military service.

The Israel Broadcasting Corporation reported that on March 14, 2024.

“If you don’t give the government a decision by Sunday regarding the vote in the Knesset on the military service bill, you endanger its stability,” Netanyahu told Gallant.

Gallant has asked for “a few more days to reach an understanding” with war cabinet minister and United National Party Leader Benny Gantz who opposes the bill.

Last week, Gallant announced he would not submit a new bill, which excludes ultra-Orthodox Jews from military service, to a vote in the Knesset as long as there is no consensus in the government and war cabinet on the matter.

Gantz opposed the draft law and demanded that all levels of Israeli society participate in military service.

However, Netanyahu has agreed with the religious parties in his governing coalition that he will approve the bill.

The dissent comes after the Chief Rabbi of Sephardic Jews, Yitzhak Yosef, caused an uproar earlier this week when he said in a religious sermon that if mandatory services were imposed on Haredi Jews, they would leave Israel.

“All these secular groups must understand that without the Torah and religious schools, the army will not be successful,” he stressed.

The dissent also comes at a critical time for the Israeli prime minister who has faced widespread criticism both at home and abroad as a result of his genocidal war against Palestinians in Gaza.

Israel has killed more than 31,000 Palestinians, injured 73,000 citizens and 7,000 people are still missing or dead under the rubble of their homes in Gaza.

(she)