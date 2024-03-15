Spot on comment. It is an innocent but significant joke, which demonstrates Prince William’s support for a Kate Middleton at the center of a clumsy management.

Only a few days have passed since the social gaffe in which Kate Middleton found herself having to issue an apology for what was combined with the “rigged” photo. Princess Middleton had published a photo for her Mother’s Day but, clumsily, the photo had been prepared ad hoc also in the hope of communicating to the public her brilliant state of health. It didn’t take long before the experts, the press agencies and, therefore, the entire public and the subjects of the English Crown noticed it. However, her husband, Prince William, intervenes in “defense” of his wife.

William, during a visit to a youth center in London, took part in some activities with the children, including decorating biscuits. There was no shortage of questions, journalists, microphones ready to capture every comment.

Precisely during the activities in the center, the Prince of Wales tried to mitigate the environment around the incident of the retouched photo published on Instagram by Kensington Palace. Kate Middleton’s official apologies for what happened were not enough. The heir to the English Royal Family explained that she had retouched the photo like any mother would do, but the scandal has not subsided. The case had already exploded in her hands, or rather, on her official social channel.

“My wife is the artist of the house,” William joked with the children, avoiding delving further into the topic as he decorated the cookies. Spot on comment, no doubt about it. However, it is an innocent but significant joke, which demonstrates the prince’s support for his wife. In a sober, calm way, he was able to tone down this “scandal at court”.

William appeared calm and laughed with those present. Yesterday evening, March 14, he participated in the presentation of an award in memory of Lady Diana. His brother Harry was present remotely, only connecting after William’s departure.

The less than impeccable management of communication, however, still testifies to a scenario of light and shadow for Kate Middleton. Kensington Palace’s mistake has raised doubts about the management of the royal image at a time like this when, for months, questions have been raised about the princess’s health condition.

Kate Middleton’s popularity may have undoubtedly been dented by the scandal. All this, seasoned with a physical and media distance between the brother heirs which is increasingly evident. The social gaffe did nothing but shine the spotlight on various aspects of the royal family, above all the management of the crisis and the evolution of relationships between members of the Royal Family.