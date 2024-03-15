Four years have passed since February 2020, the evening of the now famous Bugo and Morgan affair in Sanremo with the liters of ink and terabytes of videos that inevitably followed. “I felt treated by some like a miraculous idiot,” Bugo tells La Ragione. It’s time to move on, to talk about music. This can be done thanks to Bugo’s new album (who, it must be said, has always avoided returning to the subject) entitled ‘Forfortunate that there is me’ and available from today, after having been anticipated a few days ago by the single of the same name .

“It was recorded starting from January 2022. After having closed the relationship with the old record company and concluded the ‘Pechino Express’ experience, I immediately started writing it because I wanted the music to go back to being what it always is it was a lifeline for me”, Bugo, born Cristian Bugatti, tells us. If he had to define his album, he would use a weighty adjective: “Motivational. All my albums are, first of all for myself because music makes me feel better and pushes me to be a better person. I needed to find more serenity, more integrity. I hope that my songs do good to those who listen to them, even if this obviously doesn’t depend on me. In my opinion all music should be created with the intention of making others feel better. The Beatles make me feel good, as well as Vasco. The music I like is not the one that depresses me.”

The last three years have not been easy for the 50-year-old from Rho: “In addition to the difficulties due to the pandemic, in Sanremo I felt treated by some like a miraculous idiot”. But his family helped him move forward: “They supported me. I suffered a lot and there are still wounds that I need to heal completely. They saved me from the love for my wife and my children, they are the most important thing for me.” there is in the world. Then of course there is music.”

‘Luckily there’s me’ is an album with a strongly rock structure, at times surprising, certainly sincere, both in its construction and in its lyrics. Two totally instrumental songs also embellish it, because “I like silence and every now and then I need not to talk”, Bugo confided to us. Something different from the current panorama: there is no shortage of sounds that refer to Nineties Britpop, not built on paper but born spontaneously from studio work and joint listening: “I’m not making classical music. I’ve always liked musicians who were a little poor, but with a personal style that helped them write songs. When I compose I want to be in the same room as the greats: it’s as if I had John Lennon or Vasco next to me. For me, making music is like walking alongside my heroes.”

Among the most significant episodes of the album, in addition to ‘Carciofi’ (“A wonderfully stupid song”), ‘Couple Budget’ stands out: “It was one of the most difficult songs to write. Not that it made my wife suffer for a specific episode , but I knew something wasn’t right. I wanted to express this feeling and I think a song like this represents it well: songs are like polaroids.” What do you expect from this album?

Bugo has no doubts: “I would like people to take me seriously, not to say that I don’t know how to do my job. Whether someone likes it or not is subjective, but I want to be judged for my music, not for all the I’m staying. I hope I can be a source of inspiration. If you are experiencing difficulties, to raise your head you have to believe in yourself and say ‘lucky I’m here’. It would be enough for me if even just one person understood it and I would already be happy Like this”.