Given the murder of the Ayotzinapa normal student, Yanqui Kothan Gómez Peralta, which occurred on March 7, in Guerrero, the presidential candidate of the “Let’s Keep Making History” coalition, Claudia Sheinbaum, spoke out on the matter, and assured that to the ultimate consequences.

The candidate for the federal Executive reiterated her rejection of the use of public force.

“The ultimate consequences must be reached in this case. “We have always been against the use of public force against a citizen, especially a student, and the ultimate consequences must be reached in the investigation,” said the candidate.

He added: “And let there be punishment for the guilty. “They made the decision to resign and I think it’s good that this happened,” he said.

Sheinbaum recognized the resignations of public officials from Guerrero: the Secretary General of the Government, Ludwick Reynoso and the Secretary of Security, Rolando Solano.

Even Governor Evelyn Salgado announced that the State Attorney General, Sandra Valdovinos, will be removed from office.

CT

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions