Minturno, March 15, 2024 – As part of the activities to prevent and suppress the phenomenon of drug trafficking existing in the region of the Southern Pontic Peninsula, the personnel of the NORM radiomobile section. The command of the Formia company reported that a 29-year-old man from Minturno, de facto living in Switzerland, is at large for possession of narcotic substances for the purpose of distribution.

During a personal search, 0.8 grams of a narcotic substance such as “Hashish” and 0.7 grams of “Cocaine” were found in the man’s possession.

Given the positive result of the preliminary police check, the soldiers intended to deepen their search and therefore went to a temporary residence in Minturno, where the man said he was, and after searching the aforementioned house, the soldiers found another 29.9. grams of “Hashish” and 2.7 grams of “Cocaine” conveniently hidden inside the furniture, as well as materials useful for packaging, all duly seized. Thus, the man was sent to the Cassino authorities, who will consider his position on the charge, according to which he is responsible for the crime of possession of narcotic substances for the purpose of trafficking.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to go to the source.