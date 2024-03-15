The acts of organized crime continue to plague Michoacán and on this occasion it was against the former municipal president of the municipality of Uruapan.

Armed men attacked the home of the former mayor of Uruapan, Michoacán, María Doddoly Murguía, with shots.

The State Attorney General’s Office reported that it began an investigation file in relation to damage caused to the home of the PAN member and three-time municipal president of Uruapan.

According to the first actions carried out by the Regional Prosecutor’s Office, at approximately 9:25 p.m., while the former official was in the living room of her home, located in the Lomas del Valle neighborhood, in the city of Uruapan, she heard detonations of firearm.

Once the shooting stopped, Doddoli Murguía and his relatives left the house and found the façade of the building with damage caused by the impact of a firearm, so they immediately notified the authorities.

The Expert Services and Crime Scene Unit moved to the scene, which located, fixed, collected and packaged shell casings, which will be analyzed by experts in the field.

Don’t miss: 7 people are shot to death in Chilchota, Michoacán

“In accordance with the established protocols and following the principle of due diligence, the Regional Prosecutor’s Office undertook the investigation and informed the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Electoral Crimes,” they noted.

The FGE indicated that the above, in order to continue with the actions that lead to the clarification of the events that occurred last night.

María Doddoli was also a leader in the entity, of the National Action Party and belongs to one of the most prominent families in Uruapan.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel * * *

OA

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions