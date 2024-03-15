Michoacán is once again the focus of violence and this time it affected the municipality of Chilchota.

An alleged settling of accounts between antagonistic organized crime groups left seven men shot dead in Chilchota.

Reports indicate that the bodies of the seven people were abandoned in an open mountain property near the town of Huecato in that municipality of Cañana de los 11 Pueblos.

Reports indicate that the victims were dressed in tactical and camouflaged clothing and that they were shot to death.

Authorities indicated that two of the murdered men were decapitated.

At this time, the victims remain with the Forensic Medical Service and have not yet been identified.

