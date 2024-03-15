Melons in Egypt, Italy will also sign bilateral agreements in various sectors

On Sunday, a memorandum of understanding like the one on the strategic partnership between the EU and Tunisia will be signed in Egypt, but not only that: Italy will also sign bilateral agreements in various sectors. This was announced by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, speaking at Palazzo Chigi at the first meeting of the Mattei Plan control room. “On Sunday – said Meloni – I will be in Egypt with the president of the EU commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and some other prime ministers. There is an initiative similar to the one we carried out in Tunisia, therefore the Memorandum of Understanding, which we are also bringing it to Egypt.” And in addition to this, “there is a parallel work of bilateral cooperation which will be formalised”, again “during Sunday, and which concerns the Mattei Plan, particularly for collaboration in the agricultural and training fields. But we will also sign a series of collaboration agreements in the sectors of health, support for small and medium-sized enterprises and investments”, said the Prime Minister.

For Africa, Meloni then underlined, we need “lasting responses, not spot initiatives”, and with the Mattei Plan we share with the African countries, within the context of those things that Italy knows how to do well, those that for them are the priority ones”. The Mattei Plan, continued Meloni, will affect areas of intervention such as “education and training, healthcare, water and hygiene, agriculture, energy and infrastructure”. we have identified nine nations to start with: Algeria, Congo, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Morocco, Mozambique and Tunisia.”

These are the nations, he specified, in which “we imagined that our projects could be put on the ground more quickly in order to then obtain the best results and, also through the work of African leaders, expand this cooperation”. “In recent weeks – the Prime Minister added – the first operational missions of the mission structure” of the Mattei Plan “were carried out in Brussels to share the work with the European authorities, in Addis Ababa and in the Ivory Coast Further missions are planned in Kenya, Morocco and Tunisia in the coming days.

In parallel, meetings were held with the main international financial institutions, which will be very important.” The objective is to be concrete, Meloni pointed out. “To write a new page, and this is the ambitious objective that Italy has in relations and in cooperation with the African continent, it is not something that we want or can do alone, but I think that Italy can be a pioneer in this new approach”, continued the prime minister. “But it is essential that we succeed, with our good example, to involve many others: it is a topic that concerns the European Union and the G7”. In short, “if we want to succeed in our effort, that is, to imagine an Italian strategy useful not only to Italy and to bring others to we must know how to do that strategy well. If we don’t know how to do it well, it will be difficult for us to involve others.”

“Africa – observed Meloni – is not a poor continent: it holds 60% of metals and rare earths, 60% of arable lands, it is a continent in demographic growth, with an enormous potential for human capital which is not always been put in a position to make the most of the resources available to it. In Africa “Europe has in many cases had the ability to cooperate by leaving something on the territory, but an approach of this type must be strengthened and systematized if we want to be competitive with other actors present on that continent and who have a different approach, in my opinion”, said Meloni again.

“This capacity for an equal relationship is very welcome by African interlocutors who are tired of being considered or treated as people who need to be saved from something.” “The Mattei Plan – he added – is a great Italian strategic challenge, for which we have established a specific control room to which we have attributed some very specific functions including that of coordinating the government’s activity towards African nations” .

And “we deliberately envisaged a very broad and articulated composition of the cabin, which also includes the various state agencies and companies, representatives of publicly-owned companies, universities, research and the third sector. It is a composition that arises from a clearly political choice, to involve the entire ‘Italian system’ in this great challenge”. Finally, Meloni highlighted that the Italy-Africa summit, which took place in Rome on 28 and 29 January, was attended by “the leaders of 46 African nations, the heads of the highest European institutions, international, financial institutions, development banks It was, and I say this without fear of contradiction, a great Italian success, an initiative that has no precedent in the centrality of relations between Italy and the African continent. And I don’t say this so that we can praise ourselves for our successes, but to point out that that participation in that conference was an enormous opening of credit towards Italy”.

And “faced with this credit opening there are only two paths: either you confirm it or you disappoint that expectation. For me that credit opening meant that the many African leaders, who often do not participate in these initiatives, have glimpsed in our innovations approach”, they saw a “new approach that is not predatory, paternalistic or charitable, an approach that does not look down on you”.