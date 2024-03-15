McDonald’s in trouble due to IT problems, restaurants all over the world are in crisis

McDonald’s has experienced IT system problems in some of its restaurants, which prevented customer orders from being properly handled. Today, customers in the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Japan have reported problems on social media trying to purchase from the fast food giant.

In Japan, the company apologized, acknowledging that it may need to “wait a while” before fixing the problems. A spokesperson for McDonald’s Australia said it was “aware of a technology disruption” currently affecting stores, according to the Daily Mail.