“We are truly experiencing the worst moment in human history. We are living in a time of terrible wars, and on top of that we have a climate crisis.” As we speak the day before the opening of her major retrospective at the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam, the world’s most famous performance artist Marina Abramović (1946) sees only one solution: “Unconditional love is the only thing that can save us.”

Since the 1970s, Abramović has been a prominent figure in performance art and body art, in fact she is one of the founders of this art form. In her early works, she always put her own body on the line. The work was innovative and, of course, not without risk. She became an international star after her 2010 retrospective at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York, The Artist Is Present. More than 800,000 visitors saw her sitting motionless on a chair in the museum for eight hours every day for three months, without food or drink, without sanitary stops. Visitors were invited to sit opposite her for as long as they wished. Celebrities such as Lou Reed, Björk, Sharon Stone and Isabella Rossellini braved long lines to look her in the eye. Former lover Abramovich Ulay (1943-2020), a German artist with whom she formed a duet for twelve years, also came. The video of this touching reunion has been viewed on YouTube more than fourteen million times.

summary

Marina Abramovic (1946) – performance artist. She studied (1965-1970) at the Academy of Fine Arts in Belgrade, Serbia. Her performances are known for their intensity, self-mutilation and exhaustion. In 1976 she moved to Amsterdam and worked and lived with the artist Ulay.

In 2001, she moved to New York and founded the Marina Abramovic Performance Institute (MAI) there in 2007. Her solo exhibition “The Artist Is Present” at MoMA (New York) became legendary. Her memoir, Walking Through Walls, was published in 2016.

From 1976 to 2002 she lived and worked in Amsterdam, where she met Ulay. She knows the city well: “Amsterdam is a circle, you never get lost here and always discover something new.” When she returned to Amsterdam – in 2022 she performed here with the performances “No Intermission in the Sold-Out Carre” and “The 7 Deaths of Maria Callas” – then she began to have her own “Dutch” traditions. “I buy Brinta straight away from the supermarket. When I’m tired and overworked, I do it for myself; the company must sponsor the Stedelijk show. I also like the Tushinsky cinema and HEMA. Everything is great there!” For pastrami, she prefers to go to Van Dobben’s sandwich shop: “It’s such a crazy place, it looks like a hospital. Everything is white and everyone who works there acts like a doctor. They serve the best buttermilk and American filet.”

Abramovich had never seen an exhibition of this size in the Netherlands. The exhibition is varied, with old and recent works. In addition to photographs and registrations, live re-enactments of four plays are presented: A House with an Ocean View (2002), Art Must Be Beautiful, An Artist Must Be Beautiful (1975), Imponderabilia (1977) and The Shining ( 1997). They are being held for the first time in the Netherlands. She sees big changes when she looks back on her early work. “At my first performances there was no line at all. It was only more than fifty years later that I felt this connection.”

Abramovich does not give any performances at the Stedelijk. Lately, her team has been busy preparing performers. “The right performer has charisma, it’s not about a certain body type or age. You’ll be back for the perfect performance. This is not a picture that needs to be seen once. This is living art and it is relevant. It is important that you learn to understand the power of the performing arts. This art form is emotional and is a direct transfer of energy.”

For Abramović, everything revolves around energy and nothing else, although she is not interested in the energy of religion, she explains, because she has never been interested in it. “This only breeds corruption, power and war.”

Her art changed dramatically when she realized she was no longer afraid of physical pain: “I wanted to push my boundaries even more, challenging my mind and then my body. It was only much later that I realized that the physical part of performing art is also a mental state. It made my work much more spiritual.” She believes that coping with physical pain is not difficult. It is this mental part that she believes is more difficult to control. “It’s hard to understand a person.” She never expects to find the key, but she can’t stop looking.

The artist is present, 2010Photo by Marco Anelli

House with Ocean View, 2002. Photo by Attilio Maranzano

Detoxification courses

She sighs that a certain form of spirituality in art is often frowned upon. She gets a lot of energy from unconditional love. “I give my audience all the love they want. During my retrospective at the Royal Academy, I kissed half the British people. This kind of attention shows that it is worth it. And I didn’t get Covid from it. So unconditional love is safe,” she laughs.

In a world full of stimulation, in her opinion, we have forgotten about silence. “It’s such a mess. Check out TikTok. Everyone cares about the opinions of others. Work and personal life are intertwined online. My generation used fax machines and sent telegrams from time to time. Now we have to deal with all the social media.”

She has an Instagram account, so she knows how to find her audience, but the account is run by the young guard of the Marina Abramović Institute, which she founded. “This place is not for me. I’m always afraid that I’ll post something wrong and get an immediate response.”

Her institute in Athens also offers detoxification courses: for 2,450 euros you can get a five-day reboot of body and mind. “That’s why my work is so successful. The first thing we do during training is pick up our phone.”

Silence and simplicity are important, she says; If we don’t return to this simplicity, the world will end badly. The Stedelijk exhibition offers the visitor anything but silence. Screens, installations, sound and video alternate. “It’s almost an opera, in which you have to create the silence yourself.”

She said performance art has changed significantly and is now seen as a widely supported art form. “It used to be that there might have been a maximum of twenty people interested in it, now we’re talking about thousands.” This year, for example, she was approached by the English festival Glastonbury to give one of her biggest performances ever. As she did during her retrospective at the Royal Academy in London, she invites viewers to divide the minute’s silence into seven minutes. She will perform a group performance, “An Invitation to Love Unconditionally,” in front of 250,000 people. According to the accompanying manifesto, we need to silently promise each other and the planet unconditional love. “Maybe it’s because of my upbringing and my communist background. My parents showed me that it’s about what you contribute to society. It’s not about ourselves. Everyone has to do something to change the situation we’re in.”

Photography by Danielle Amy

Photography by Danielle Amy Photography by Danielle Amy

Made fun of

Abramović knows better than anyone how to make performance art more accessible through education and museum merchandise. This is not a commercial thing, she emphasizes: “It’s intangible. Unfortunately, you can’t pay 35 million for my work like Jeff Koons’ physical work. I simply wouldn’t trade it for anything. It’s such an amazing art form.”

However, she receives quite a few comments, including about her recently launched cream, The Marina Abramović Longevity Method. “I could write a book about all the criticism I get. If you stand out as a woman, you will be crucified. It’s always the same. First they want to discover you, then worship you, and then raze you to the ground. I am now being ridiculed for using cosmetic cream, this is normal. I do not care anymore. My next project, in which I combine erotica with Balkan myths, will also create a lot of excitement. As a woman, you can’t do anything right.”

Abramovich has been preoccupied with her legacy since she suffered a near-death experience last year – a pulmonary embolism following knee surgery. “I need to make a will this year,” she says. “I want to leave my institute, performers and my work in good standing. My long-term work is critical. These multi-hour and sometimes months-long performances change not only you, but also the attitude of the audience.”

“My generation, if they come to see at all, only wants to see if I’m still alive. Or they just come to see what I look like, and in recent years I’ve only dressed like a Sicilian widow.” That is why she is now focusing on the younger generation, that the young generation is the future.

“In London, 80 percent of the audience was between 15 and 25 years old. This generation always comes out of the show completely emotional. I’ve worked completely honestly for over 55 years and they experience it. We need the human connections that come from this more than ever. That’s why I do it.”

The Marina Abramović exhibition will be on view from March 16 to July 14 at the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam. Daily performances from 10:30 to 17:00.

More information: www.stedelijk.nl.

Marina Abramovic in front of conceptual artist Lawrence Weiner’s “Imagine the World” Photography by Danielle Amy Share Write a letter to the editor