Netflix has released the trailer for Maker of Tears, which will be available exclusively on the platform starting April 4th. The film is the adaptation of the novel of the same name by Erin Doom, one of the most important literary cases of recent times. Published by Magazzini Salani, Erin Doom’s novel was in fact the best-selling book in Italy in 2022.

Manufacturer of Tears, the synopsis

Within the walls of the Grave, the orphanage where Nica grew up, a legend has always been told: that of the Fabricator of Tears, a mysterious craftsman, guilty of having forged all the fears and anxieties that inhabit the hearts of men. But at seventeen the time has come for Nica to leave fairy tales behind. Her dream, bigger than herself, is about to come true: the Milligans have started the adoption process and are ready to give her the family she has always wanted.

In the new house, however, Nica is not alone. Together with her, Rigel, a restless and mysterious orphan, is also taken away by the Grave, the last person in the world that Nica would want as her adoptive brother. Rigel is intelligent, plays the piano like a demon enchanter and is endowed with a beauty capable of enchanting.

Even if Nica and Rigel are united by a common past, coexistence between them seems impossible… but kindness and anger are just two different ways of fighting pain and they will be destined to become for each other precisely that Tear Maker of legend.

You cannot lie to the Manufacturer and they will have to find the courage to accept that force that attracts them which is called love.

Manufacturer of Tears, the names involved

The protagonists, Nica and Rigel, are respectively played by Caterina Ferioli and Simone Baldasseroni. Nicky Passarella (Billie) and Alessandro Bedetti (Lionel) are also part of the cast.

The feature film is a Colorado Film production and is produced by Iginio Straffi and Alessandro Usai. The film is written by Eleonora Fiorini and Alessandro Genovesi, who also directed it. For Genovesi this is the first experience outside of the successful comedies he directed.

Maker of Tears, the trailer

“>

The film will be available for streaming from April 4, 2024.