Ukrainian war, France warns the world: “Russia must be stopped by any means”

Macron does not mince his words. “Let’s prepare for war. Putin cannot and should not win. The French President is speaking on television and will be in Berlin today for an emergency summit with German Chancellor Scholz. Macron returns to “not ruling out” sending troops to Ukraine, a hypothesis that has divided Europe, but as Repubblica reports, the French leader is repeating this as head of the armed forces of the only EU country equipped with nuclear weapons. ” on the table. “If Russia had won, the life of the French would have changed. We will no longer have security in Europe.”

“The context has changed,” notes the French leader, who will be in Berlin today. The hasty convening of a meeting in the Weimar format – Germany, France, Poland – was an urgent need for Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. According to a reputable Polish source, during a recent meeting in Washington with US President Joe Biden, Tusk, as reported by Repubblica, was informed of the enormous concern that is shaking US intelligence about the situation in Ukraine “and in the entire region of Eastern Europe” regarding the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin may undertake in the coming months. Now Paris and Berlin are considering releasing interest on frozen Russian funds to help Kyiv. Risk of escalation.