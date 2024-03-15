Fiumicino, March 15, 2024 – This morning, children and parents who took part in the “Piedibus” initiative, organized by Pro Loco Maccarese/Fregene and sponsored by the municipality of Fiumicino, were offered a different way to attend school. The first of six days, during which the little students of the Marchiafava IC, accompanied by teachers, parents and accompanied by civil protection operators, walked together about a kilometer to get to school. The procession is led by Deputy Mayor Giovanna Onorati and City Council representative Councilor Massimiliano Catini.

“A small step to bring children closer to the world of civic education and environmental sustainability, engaging them in first-hand experiences that will remain in their memories. It is with great satisfaction that we sponsor this project because these are initiatives that allow the socialization of children and parents, confirming the permanent presence of an AI administration in a very large territory such as that of Fiumicino. Have a nice walk everyone,” concluded Onorati.

