She was tired, she told a colleague that evening at the Willem de Kooning Academy in Rotterdam. Something she never really was. And certainly not what she said to the others.

“Lizan never complained. She always shouted: “Everything is fine.” She was a huge optimist and never saw obstacles in her path. So she stood on the stairs when the building was empty,” says studio colleague Sylvia B (who always uses her artist name). “Although we all agreed not to do it for safety reasons. Lizan always saw possibilities. Even when something went wrong. And she misunderstood that there are only 24 hours in a day.”

Freisen was planning to go to New York for three weeks, but on that February evening he did not want to miss the memorial service for the deceased student. Freisen was very active in communicating with her students and never missed a single presentation. Although sometimes this meant four exhibitions in one evening. She was also very generous. “She introduced them to other artists. Helped them with subsidy applications and encouraged them to go their own way. Lizan was very important to them,” says Karin Arink, teacher at the Willem de Kooning Academy.

That week she cleaned out her studio at Bosland Studios, an artists’ complex in Rotterdam. And Karen Ziedijk, her assistant at the Textile Museum in Tilburg, received enough instructions to continue working on the large Freisen carpet for the ARTIS-Groote museum in this room. A colleague, to whom she told her she was tired, advised her to go home. She jumped on her electric bike and quickly took the tube of posters with her. Along the way, she was involved in an accident, which resulted in her death.

“Lizan previously had a short exhibition in New York and will be returning to make contacts for a follow-up. This adventure ended because of a stupid accident,” says Hans Wilschut, her ex-husband and father of their 21-year-old daughter Joa. Wilschut met Freisen in the 1990s at the art studio Het Wilde Weten in Rotterdam. “They wrapped the entire chapel fabric with designs of birds. She asked me to photograph her work.”

Wilschut says the family owes a lot to New York and now it’s her turn. “One day I went there for work, and Lizan was not very happy about it because she wanted to become a mother. She eventually joined me and we conceived Joa in New York.”

Lizan Freisen in 1964.

Not a materialist

Freisen was born in Zwijndrecht, the eldest of four children in a musical Catholic family. Her mother organized everything at home and her father was a member of the Royal Navy Marine Band. At eighteen she entered the Willem de Kooning Academy and then studied for several years at the Jan van Eyck Academy in Maastricht. Then she left for Amsterdam.

“After the trip, she really wanted a change,” says Wilschut. Her trip to Ladakh, northern India, was “life-changing,” he said. “There she came into contact with spirituality, and this later became her radar in life. She had no interest in materialism and learned to see beauty in small things.”

In 2002, Freisen began photographing mold and damp spots. She created a huge database, which, among other things, was exhibited at the Stedelijk Museum Schiedam, and initially made wallpaper from all these places. An initiative that led to the leak of the ordered project.

Attention

A little later, Freisen rediscovered tufting, a traditional technique that allows wool to be passed through a stretched mesh, and used the technique to transfer mold and stains to carpets and rugs.

“Lizan really fell in love with this profession,” says Karen Ziedijk from the Textile Museum in Tilburg. “Although at first the artists treated tufting somewhat dismissively. But she put this craft back on the world map.”

Zuidijk has worked very closely with Freysen since 2008 and still implements her projects. She calls Freisen a sparkling, warm and sweet woman. “Someone who was genuinely interested in everyone.”

Academy colleague Karin Arink: “At the memorial meeting, the students said: “When Lizan talked to you, it felt like you were coming into the world.” Everyone admits this. Her attention was pure and 100 percent.”

After years of hard work, Freisen became increasingly successful. Not only in the world of art, but also in the world of design. And not only at the national, but also at the international level. Her work has been exhibited at the Boijman Van Beuningen Museum, during Dutch Design Week, at the Palazzo Turati in Milan, and at design fairs in London, Milan and New York.

Lizan Freisen with her daughter Joa in New York.

Her database of mold and stains formed the basis of The Living Surface, an “alternative biology book” published in 2017. Publisher Eleanor Jap Sam: “Lizan shows you as quickly as possible the beauty of things that you usually choose to ignore.” In November, Jap Sam discussed the third edition with Freisen. “Lizan has already come up with an edit for this. I would be happy to spend this money if the family wants it too.”

Three lives

Three days after her sudden death on February 15, a special memorial gathering was organized at Rotterdam’s HAKA building, an apartment office building.

“It became clear how loved Lizan was and how many people she touched in her life,” says curator and director of the OBJECT design fair, Ann van der Zwaag. “Her work was on display, flowers from the garden on her property, and classical soprano Cora Schmeiser sang, among other things, Hildegard van Bingen’s Love Is Everywhere. It was very impressive.”

“Lizan lived greedily and greedily,” says studio classmate Sylvia B. As a result, she was always late for meetings because there was always a lot going on along the way. “Then she ran into a student or someone else she hadn’t seen in a while. Lizan lived three lives at the same time. “I hope this knowledge will help us come to terms with her sudden death.”

In this section, every weekend a portrait of a person who recently passed away is published.

Share Write to the editor