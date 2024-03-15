loading…

Several countries, including Indonesia, have the largest Muslim communities adhering to the Shafi’i School of thought. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – The Syafi’i school of thought is a school of jurisprudence in Sunni Islam. Its adherents are spread across various Muslim-majority countries.

The originator of this sect is Abu Abdullah Muhammad bin Idris As Syafi’i. He, better known as Imam Syafiâ€™i is one of the four dominant sect imams in the Islamic world.

The Syafi’i sect emerged and flourished in the early 9th century.

The jurisprudence of this school was started by Imam Shafi’i, who lived in the age of opposition between the â€œAhlul Hadisâ€ (tend to stick to the hadith text of the Prophet Muhammad SAW) and the Ahlul Ra’yi (tend to stick to common sense or ijtihad).

Imam Shafi’i initially studied under Imam Malik as a leader of Ahlul Hadith, and Imam Muhammad bin Hasan ash-Syaibani as a leader of Ahlul Ray’yi who was also a student of Imam Abu Hanifah.

He also learned from many Hijaz scholars.

Imam Shafi’i then went to Iraq to study istinbat used by the fuqaha there. From that moment, he began to formulate his own school of thought, which can be said to be between the two previous schools, the Hanafi School and the Maliki School.

Countries with Muslim Populations Adhering to the Shafi’i School of Religion

1. Egypt (southern region)

2. Saudi Arabia (western region)

3. Palestine

4. Syria

5. Kurdistan

6. Indonesia

7. Malaysia

8. Brune Darussalam

9. Filipina

10. Yemen (Hadramaut region)

11. Bahrain

How Many Followers of the Shafi’i School in the World?

Determining the number of followers of the Shafi’i School globally with exact figures is complicated due to the following factors: