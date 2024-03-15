loading…

Many Muslim-majority countries do not speak Arabic, one of which is Indonesia. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Saudi Arabia is known as the birthplace of Islam because the Prophet Muhammad, who preached this religion, was born and died in that country. Now, Islam is spreading throughout the world.

Even though it first appeared and developed in the Arab region, the majority of followers of Islam are not Arabic speakers.

List of Muslim Majority Countries that Don’t Use Arabic

1. Indonesia (Indonesian)

2. Malaysia (Malay)

3. Brunei Darusslam (Brunei Malay)

4. Bangladesh (Bengali)

5. Turkey (Turkish language)

6. Kazakhstan (Bahasa Kazakh)

7. Uzbekistan (Uzbek language)

8. Turkmenistan (Turkmen language)

9. Azerbaijan (Azerbaijani language)

10. Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz language)

11. Tajikistan (Tajik Language)

12. Afghanistan (Pashto and Dari)

13. Iran (Persian or Farsi)

14. Albania (Albanian)

15. Kosovo (Albanian)

16. Nigeria (English)

17. Senegal (French)

18. Mali (French)

19. Niger (French)

(but)