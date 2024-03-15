After long days of work, all Mexicans look forward to the arrival of the megabridges, which although they are not frequent each year, are the perfect time to enjoy the family, take a short getaway from the routine either with leisure activities in the home or with the alternative of going on a trip to a nearby destination.

The March megabridge is made up of Friday the 15th, Saturday the 16th, Sunday the 17th and Monday the 18th of March. Although broadly speaking it could be believed that today is the general beginning of the official holiday, in reality today will only apply to basic education students.

The little ones in the home will enjoy today as a break from everyday life because the teachers will be busy with an administrative load.

However, the break for high school and high school students, as well as workers, will begin on Saturday. Monday, the suspension of activities is an official day of rest due to the commemoration of the birth of Benito Juárez, so rest will be mandatory.

It should be noted that if your work does not grant you this day, you will be entitled to triple payment for working on a holiday.

