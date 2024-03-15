Fondi, March 15, 2024 – A conference on the topic of bullying entitled “Let’s fight together against bullying”, after the success achieved among the students of Sabaudia on February 27, was again offered today in the auditorium of the Banca Popolare di Fondi, to students of secondary schools in the municipality of Fondi.

The meeting, organized by the Guarantor of Childhood and Youth of the Lazio Region, Dr. Monica Sansoni, in collaboration with the Municipality of Fondi and Fiamme Gialle, aimed to raise awareness among young people about current issues such as gender-based violence and cyberbullying.

The meeting was opened by the Councilor for Social Policy of the Municipality of Fondi, Sonia Notarberardino, who, thanking the organizers of the conference and Banca Popolare di Fondi for their hospitality, read out impressive figures on the phenomenon of bullying and emphasized how important sport is. a pillar in the lives of young people that can protect them from various phenomena of violence.

Subsequently, the Councilor for Environment and Sports, Fabrizio Macaro, conveyed the greetings of the mayor of Fondi, Beniamino Maschietto, who was absent due to institutional commitments, and emphasized the central role of sport in the formation of a healthy and balanced identity.

The experts’ first presentation was from Dr. Erica Stravato, a clinical psychologist, who said schools are a place where good seeds can be planted to avoid unpleasant situations in adulthood. In her speech, she described all the parties involved in the phenomenon of bullying and focused on the characteristics of the bully and the victim. A particularly touching moment was when the Doctor showed a video of Amanda Todd, a Canadian girl who took her own life due to continuous and repeated acts of bullying. His speech concluded with some strategies to defend against cyberbullying, which is widespread on social media.

The second intervention was that of a deputy. Communications Coordinator. Tommaso Malandruccolo from the Fondi State Police Commissariat. Standing among the children, he recounted several real-life incidents that made the students in the audience think about their daily actions. After showing a video recalling the case of Carolina Picchio, the first victim of cyberbullying, she explained to everyone present that bullying and cyberbullying are nothing more than violence and as such phenomena that automatically develop into crimes.

To conclude the proceedings, the floor was handed over to the guarantor Monica Sansoni, who focused her entire speech on answering the children’s questions, some of which arose after incidents of bullying that they had personally suffered, and others related to behavior leading to violence from which they themselves had suffered . was present.

About a three-hour meeting during which students had the opportunity to shine a magnifying glass on an ever-expanding phenomenon that has so far directly or indirectly affected 65% of Italians.