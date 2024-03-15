Government, Leo unveils plan to cut taxes even for the rich

The Meloni government wants to reduce taxes, but not only for the lower-middle classes, but also for those who earn well. The Deputy Minister of Economy Maurizio Leo announces important news: “We are ready – Leo tells Il Corriere della Sera – to cut taxes for those who declare incomes exceeding 50 thousand euros. After having reduced the Irpef for the lower middle class – he explains — we must think of those with a taxable income of over 50 thousand euros who, between the 43% rate and additional taxes, pay more than 50%. We will reduce their Irpef in relation to the available resources.” Leo also explains where the government plans to find those resources for the measure.

“We are counting – continues the Deputy Minister of Economy to Il Corriere – on the success of the biennial preventive agreement, which concerns over 4 million VAT numbers and self-employed workers, to whom, based on the information in the possession of the administration and the data that will be entered into the software that the Revenue Agency will release by June 15th, we will make a proposal on the income taxes to be paid in 2024 and 2025. Taxpayers – he continues – will evaluate it and decide whether to accept it by October 15th. Those who do so will not be subjected to checks “.