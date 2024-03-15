Fanie Willis, the lead prosecutor in the election fraud case against Donald Trump in Georgia, may stay. The judge made this decision on Friday, writes The Washington Post. Willis previously admitted to having an extramarital relationship with the prosecutor she hired, after which Trump’s lawyers demanded that both be removed from the case due to a conflict of interest.

According to the former US president’s lawyers, Willis received a “direct or indirect financial benefit” from the hiring of Nathan Wade, the prosecutor in question. On Friday, a judge ruled that was not the case, but stressed that the case created “the appearance of obscenity.” He said either Willis or Wade should leave the case.

While the decision may be seen as a victory for Willis, the case against Trump causes serious image damage. In the verdict, the judge spoke of a “huge error of judgment” and called Willis “unprofessional.” The case against Trump and eighteen co-defendants centers on whether they tried to overturn the 2020 election results in the crucial state of Georgia. Republicans, including in Georgia, have signaled they will continue to investigate top prosecutor Willis.

Legal victories

Earlier this week, the judge in the case surprised by dismissing 6 of the 91 formal charges. At issue was Trump’s efforts to pressure Georgia’s top election official to “find votes” that could help him win the crucial state.

The former president also scored a narrow victory in another criminal case against Trump this week. The prosecutor in the “secret money trial” agreed Thursday to a one-month delay at the request of Trump’s lawyers, meaning the case won’t start until April rather than the end of March. In the case, the former president is accused of paying hush money to porn actress Stormy Daniels, with whom he had an affair. He reported these expenses to the tax authorities as legal costs.

