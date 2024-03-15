“A blow with a sledgehammer,” is how the lawyer for the relatives of Carlo Heuvelmann described the decision of the court in Leeuwarden. A court ruled on Thursday that no one will be convicted of the manslaughter of Carlo Heuvelman in Mallorca. On the night of July 13, 2021, several violent incidents occurred on this Spanish island involving a group of friends from Hilversum. As a result of the fights, several people were injured, and Heuvelman died from his injuries.

In November 2022, the court sentenced Sanil B. to seven years in prison for the manslaughter of Heuvelman and was convinced that another suspect from the group of friends was to blame for his death. But the court assessed the evidence against Sanil B. differently and acquitted him of involvement in Heuvelman’s death. However, like his co-suspects, he was sentenced on appeal against convictions for open violence or attempted manslaughter against other victims.

The court’s decision caused a resonance among relatives and in society. There was a lot of misunderstanding on television programs and on social media.

This is mainly because there are many indications that the person or those who attacked Heuvelmann come from the Hilversum group: it is unlikely that the perpetrator is outside of this group.

1 Is it exceptional that the court found Sanil B. guilty and acquitted him of the manslaughter of Carlo Heuvelman?

No, this happens more often. Criminal law is not a jukebox where you throw a coin and it always comes out the same, says Sven Brinkhoff, professor of criminal law at the University of Amsterdam. “How evidence is weighed can vary from bench to bench because criminal law is not about mathematics, it is about weighing.”

The court in its decision deprived Sanil B. of evidence. For example, the court found the testimony of the witnesses to be insufficiently specific and consistent, and there were too many doubts about the DNA found on B.’s shoe. Thus, the court concluded: although there is some evidence in the case that Sanil B. was involved in violence against Carlo Heuvelman, they are not enough to argue that he is guilty of deadly violence.

It’s sad for the surviving relatives that everything points to the perpetrator coming from Hilversum’s group of friends, but no one can say what happened to Carlo Heuvelman. At a previous court hearing, the judge even said: “Be a man and tell us what happened,” he addressed the suspects. “In this case, the judge determined that the perpetrator is here in the room,” says Rose Jansen, chair of Victim Services. “And a criminal trial is often the end of an initial period of grief and loss as people try to regain control. And now it slips through the fingers of the surviving relatives. This interferes with recovery.”

2 But if the perpetrator probably belongs to Hilversum’s group of friends, couldn’t they all be responsible for the death of Carlo Heuvelmann?

No, It is Immpossible. In criminal law there is collective responsibility, but in the Netherlands it is linked to individual responsibility, says Joost Nahn, professor of criminal law at Erasmus University. “If everyone kicked, then in court it doesn’t matter who gave the fatal blow,” Nan says. “But if it’s not clear enough who did what and there’s no plan, then you won’t be able or likely to convict a group of people for manslaughter.”

This is possible when charged with overt violence, since group members do not have to commit violence themselves to be convicted of it. Several suspects in the Mallorca case were also convicted of the crime. The maximum penalty for public violence is much lower than for manslaughter.

3. Why does individual responsibility play such an important role in manslaughter?

People can get harsh sentences for manslaughter, says Professor Brinkhoff, so there needs to be really strong evidence at the individual level. “It means punishment, a conviction and a stamp: that you are responsible for someone’s death.”

By law, relatives can usually follow suit, says Chairman Jansen of Victim Support Services. “But emotionally it’s a different matter. In this case, it’s so bitter that it creates a diabolical dilemma.”

Still, says Dennis Walters, chairman of the Dutch Criminal Lawyers’ Association, it is in everyone’s interests that the following does not apply to such serious crimes: you were there, so you are there. “It is better not to convict nine guilty people than to force one innocent person to serve an unreasonable prison sentence.

And sometimes it’s unpleasant, but one day we can all find ourselves in court as suspects. Then cases like Mallorca’s may well become sacrifices for society to protect every citizen from wrongful conviction.”

