Latina, March 15, 2024 – The tender begins for the concession of four kiosks on the Latina coast, in the area between Capoportiere and Rio Martino. This was the decision of the council, made at the direction of council member Ada Nastya.

“We are aware,” says the mayor of Latina, Matilda Celentano, “of the latest investigation carried out by the Anti-Mafia District Office of Rome and the Latin Flying Squad concerning the intimidation of the stall concessionaires who won the last tender. What happened in the past cannot and should not frighten us. For this reason, we believe that the right decision would be to issue a new tender for the transfer of the four remaining kiosks.

The signal that the current administration intends to send is precisely the completion of the administrative process of inviting tenders for the management of government premises that have not yet been granted concession, without fear and without retreat. We will keep our eyes open and conduct the process in full transparency and in accordance with the rules. We do not hesitate to formalize with timely complaints any behavior that is far from the principles of legality to which we adhere.”

“Today,” says Councilor Ada Nasti, “four of the eight public areas that will be allocated for the provision of beach improvement services are free. These are sites numbered 3, 6, 7 and 9. The municipal administration intends to allocate them through an open tender to ensure the widest possible participation.

Concessionaires will have to guarantee a number of services to the population: toilets accessible to people with disabilities, beach cleaning, sea rescue posts, the availability of qualified lifeguards, first aid stations, assistance on land, surveillance and the correct placement of umbrellas for people with disabilities. For the purposes of public safety, provision of food and drinks, social and cultural and entertainment events and services, Nasty concludes. There will be rewards for projects that involve promoting social activities, protecting the environment and developing tourism, as well as companies consisting of young people under 35 years of age.”

