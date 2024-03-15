In November 2022, KTM AG, a subsidiary of Pierer Mobility AG, had acquired 25.1% of MV Agusta Motor SpA, as part of a capital increase. Thanks to this cooperation then, in October 2023, KTM AG took over the supply chain and purchase of MV Agusta. Furthermore, the MV Agusta product range was already partly distributed via Pierer Mobility’s global sales network.

According to the agreements, KTM AG then had the option to acquire a majority stake in MV Agusta Motor SpA (scheduled for December 31, 2025). An option which is now being exercised in advance. This means that KTM AG takes over the majority (50.1%) and also the industrial management of MV Agusta Motor SpA. The purchase price of the remaining 25% of the shares was calculated according to the previously agreed valuation method (EBITDA multiple). In the medium term, an annual production volume of over 10,000 MV Agusta premium motorcycles is expected at the Varese plant.

With the early acquisition of the majority, Hubert Trunkenpolz, member of the Board of Management of Pierer Mobility AG, assumes the role of CEO and Chairman of the Board of Management of MV Agusta. Timur Sardarov, will continue to be available to the company as Vice President, brand ambassador and consultant.

These are the words of Timur Sardarov: “MV Agusta embodies the passion and a unique sense of romanticism that has fascinated me, an experienced entrepreneur, from day one. The personal challenge of leading the company out of the crisis and guiding it towards success through innovative business strategies, team expansion and new product development has been met. It is an honor to play a role in shaping the legacy of MV Agusta. Over the past five years, both the company and I have evolved significantly. Our growth together is a testament to the transformation journey we have shared. The period spent with MV Agusta was a fundamental chapter in my life, full of mutual joys and challenges. As I continue in my role as Vice President, I am committed to supporting the company and its continued success.”