“Life is only as good as your thinking.” We at Smiban University firmly believe in this phrase. Experience has taught us this over the years, and every day there are moments that confirm this belief for me. The reflections of our mind determine what and how we perceive shit. The same goes for the Internet. Too often I hear people say that the Internet is a disgusting place, or that social media is toxic, or whatever. For me, things like this go from one ear to the other. Because the Internet and what we experience on it are also a reflection of ourselves and therefore our thinking.

As we said in the introductory lesson, we at Smiban University view the world as our classroom. Training can be done anywhere, anytime. What about the Internet? Sometimes when I come across something online that makes me feel richer, I think to myself: wow! that there is something like the Internet.

Yesterday, for example, I came across an interview with American radio host Sway, who has been bringing the latest trending programming to the hip-hop community for decades with his program Sway In the Morning. His guest on the program was Yahi Avakaned, a young man from St. Louis, Missouri, with a very nice message. Briefly, his story goes like this. As a teenager, an algorithm around him determined that he ended up on the streets of St. Louis. In his own words, he was a lost gang member who led a destructive life in every way. Crime was his only prospect for the future, his self-esteem was more than negative, and, like most people leading such a life, he had long since lost interest in life. The way he dealt with this liby was reflected in the way he dealt with himself: at the age of 21 (!!) he had a heart attack, which, fortunately for him, he survived. The reason was his lifestyle, because he thought about junk, consumed only junk and therefore ate a lot of junk. He was extremely overweight due to his diet and was using all kinds of drugs every day, as if he didn’t want to live anymore. But this moment became a turning point in his life, making him realize that something had to change dramatically if he wanted to live.

The medication he was given for his medical condition caused him to have erection problems. When this happened, he decided to search the Internet for ways to restore his health naturally. YouTube, the boss of bosses online, took him to the doctor. Sebi, an herbal healer who became a pioneer of natural healing during his lifetime. Dr. Sebi’s teachings changed his whole life. Not only was he able to heal himself, but he has now dedicated entire businesses, shelters, etc. to the teachings he learned from Dr. Kelly. Sebi got his way. Knowledge liberates.

What struck me about his whole story was that he said that he did not have a heart attack, but he struck his heart with his lifestyle. You know, it just depends on how you look at it. Does it happen to you, or do you let it happen to you?

What I find so magical about the Internet is that it is a conduit for information and everything becomes available to you in a matter of seconds. In Week 9, I told you that Google is your best friend. But the Internet? Think of it as the womb of information, because that’s where all the information is reproduced. Thank God for the Internet.

Prof. SORTKILL is the founder of SMIB Worldwide, a creative organization based in Bijlmer. And from Smiban University, for which he published “Smiban Dictionary 2.0” and “Smibology”. Everyone, teach one.

Share Write to the editor