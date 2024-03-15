BNNVARA presenter and former lawyer Khalid Kasem suggested that a client bribe a civil servant, AD wrote on Friday. This follows from a sound recording made by the late Pieter R. de Vries and which is currently in the hands of AD. In January, the newspaper also published a story based on another De Vries recording that allegedly showed Kasem offering a bribe to a government official for one of his clients.

While Kasem was still working at the law firm of Peter R. and his son Royce de Vries, he reportedly told a client that his prison sentence could be reduced. Then it will cost the client 12,000 euros. The said client reportedly rejected the offer because he did not trust Kasem. Peter R. de Vries says on the recording that he didn’t know anything: “Otherwise I would have said, ‘Are you completely crazy?'”

In response to AD’s previous reporting on another alleged offer by Kasem to bribe a client, the former “Khalid and Sophie” talk show host responded that he was only trying to collect an outstanding bill from the client in question. According to Kasem, there was no incitement to bribery.

In January, a judge ruled that AD must cease publication based on the records of Pieter R. de Vries, the newspaper’s owner. The Amsterdam Supreme Court overturned this decision at the end of February; With some exceptions, AD may continue to publish exposés based on audio excerpts.

