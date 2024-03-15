There’s always a shadow lurking on Kacey Musgraves’ dreamy folk album Deeper Well

In a country genre now dominated by tough guys with flat country rock and conservative political views, Kacey Musgraves has always carved out her own course. For example, with explicit pro-LGBTQ+ lyrics or the play of disco and psychedelic pop on her album Golden Hour (2018). This brought the American singer four Grammy awards, including album of the year. Successor Star-Crossed (2021) leaned even more towards pop, as its vibrant songwriting couldn’t quite compete with the glossy production.

On his new album, Deeper Well, Musgraves returns to his roots: acoustic songs about joy, sadness and life. From the first notes you’d think you were playing “California Dreamin” by The Mamas & The Papas. The American country singer is heavily inspired by 60s and 70s folk rock, influenced by Simon & Garfunkel, Fleetwood Mac and Nick Drake.

A light spring breeze blows through Deeper Well. Clear, warm, with occasional gusts of winter chill. Musgraves sings about how she allowed love to return to her life after her divorce, as well as the lessons she learned from therapy and spirituality. However, there is no euphoria. “I always make things a little sadder than they need to be,” the singer said in an interview.

It’s this undertone of sadness that makes Deeper Well’s seemingly simple songs so moving: the minor chord in the chorus of “Giver/Taker,” the jittery rhythm section of “Jade Green,” the crimson cardinal carrying a message from the other side in “Cardinal.” There’s always a shadow hidden somewhere in Musgraves’ songs; the knowledge that even the greatest happiness is fragile.

“One day you find yourself at the top of a mountain so high you can never come down. Then the wind at your back carries the coals and the ashes and it burns your whole house down,” Musgraves sings in “The Architect.” ‘. However, for Musgraves, the impermanence of fate is precisely the reason to appreciate the beauty in life. A home-cooked breakfast, the wide Texas sky, the shape of a loved one’s nose; these are subtle, romantic observations that become gems in Musgraves’ hands.

Folk country

Kacey Musgraves

deep well

Pop

Justin Timperlake

All I thought it was

Casey is always on her guard, but at the same time, she also sees the world through rose-colored glasses. Or, in fact, “Anime Eyes,” as the penultimate psychedelic song is called: “Through the tears, Miyazaki managed to see the sky.” Striking reference: Director, anime legend and Studio Ghibli founder Hayao Miyazaki is known for his combination of dreamy visual style and existential, sometimes dark themes.

Her seventh album, Deeper Well, is Musgraves’ most subdued work yet, and perhaps her most beautiful. Musgraves’ subtle details in production and songwriting simply throw you off balance. It’s like while on a beautiful walk in nature, you suddenly falter for a moment and are reminded of your own mortality, giving the greenery around you a new luster.

Cecile van Wijnsberghe

Justin Timberlake is back and looking for authenticity

“Just be great,” Justin Timberlake heard throughout his childhood. He was the chosen star in his hometown of Memphis, destined for success. Make us proud – he started living it and it was one hell of a ride. And so he opens his new sixth album, a therapeutic song from a brooding loner, with the equally bittersweet and predictable observation that fame takes its toll and not everything goes smoothly.

Justin Timberlake has some recovery work to do, to say the least. Previous album Man of the Woods (2018) was a disastrous failure, in which the natural family man Timberlake, in fact an ordinary guy in a lumberjack shirt, almost deeply only skillfully pushed the boundaries of boredom. Without the show of power that always made his songs stand out, it was just a boring mess, with a somewhat marketable wilderness theme.

Which is, of course, possible. From youth idol to “career artist”, sometimes you have to look for new musical paths. But in recent years, Timberlake’s fresh image has been eroded. The revelations about a former date with Britney Spears (she writes in her book that she was “forced” to have an abortion) are certainly not easy. Add to this “nipples”. The singer accidentally removed singer Janet Jackson’s corset during the 2004 Super Bowl, leaving her bare breasts visible to millions of viewers. A difficult moment that cannot be forgotten, and in retrospect one wonders why it only cost Janet her career. He apologized again in 2021.

In Everything I Thought It Was, he dreams of returning to a time when being pop star Justin Timberlake was easy. Back to the days when his hits brought the dance floor to a boiling point. It’s appealing in the final beats and edgy synth choruses, pumped-up optimism (“Can’t Stop The Feeling”) and lush declarations of overwhelming love. His desire for authenticity is great. To everything he thought he was, as the name suggests. However, this is not so much.

Eighteen songs, that’s a lot. The design seems designed for an old-fashioned two-piece, but it would be nice to have a more compact kitchen setup. The good news is that on this record he finds his flexible voice, his rubber bands, funky grooves full of pop bass and driving beats. Like the funky “Play.” Featuring dance producer Calvin Harris, among others, the catchy song “Fuckin up the disco” appears. “My Favorite Drug” is very danceable compared to Timbaland’s dated slider “What Lovers Do.” And, of course, “No Angels” is an incendiary dance hit according to the well-known recipe: a driving bass line, gorgeous guitar, plus high vocals.

But it’s a matter of finding pearls among slow traffic jams. The single “Selfish” is strong, but in a Justin Bieber style. Corroding heartache is heard in the dark modern R&B trip “Down”. “Paradise,” a track about the reunion of his former boy band *Nsync, is sweet midlife nostalgia. Bad bedroom invitation – Technicolor (“Let’s make love in color”… ugh).

Timberlake may have returned, but he got carried away with his intentions. There are emotional black holes between those boldly celebrating lust and love on the dance floor. Somewhere there is a sense of awareness and humility, but the ego continues to beat around the bush, except for the thoughtful closing song “Conditions”.

Amanda Kuyper

ROCKim Gordon – Team

A checklist has never sounded more menacing. “Pajamas, toothpaste, eyeliner, vibrator, laptop, air conditioning…” Former Sonic Youth musician Kim Gordon may be 70, but she’s quick to break any preconceptions on opener “Bye Bye.” Easy is different, but her second solo album, The Collective, is full of distorted basslines, snarling trap beats and awkward lyrics that turn it into an enjoyable nightmare. (Peter van der Ploeg)

RockGouge Away – Deep Sage

“No apology means no apology!” cries Christina Michel in “Idealized” about the hurdles women have to overcome to come forward about abortion. This is one of their best songs on their best album. Gouge Away combines much of the Pixies (like the band’s name) and Nirvana in their post-hardcore on Deep Sage, but with an energy built up during the pandemic years. The best (post)hardcore album of the year so far. (Peter van der Ploeg)

JazzAmaro Freitas – YES

Brazilian pianist Amaro Freitas pays tribute to the Amazon. Y’Y’s output is sometimes giddy and sweet, but also abstract, sometimes a little scary and quite experimental – he plays with, among other things, Amazon seeds on his prepared piano. Sounds both traditional and modern, as on the exquisite “Sonho Ancestral” or the heavenly duet with harpist Brandi Younger on “Gloriosa.” A plate that flows and sways, drips and floats. (Peter van der Ploeg)

DanceFour Tet – Three

Last year he found surprise success at Coachella with Fred Again.. and Skrillex, and now comes Three, the twelfth solo album from British producer Four Tet (Kieran Hebden). Small, cute, spring. It’s as if he looked through his previous work for ingredients and is now preparing a delicious soup with them. A dreamy elf house full of harps and sounds, thankfully with sporadic bad wolves. (Jonas Dekkers)

LatinRaiNao – Kapiku

29-year-old RayNao (Naomi Ramirez) is pushing the spring form of Puerto Rican reggaeton in a big way with her debut album Capicú. She mixes it with sweet, inviting R&B, house and alt-pop while the cool beats keep pounding. It works well, especially with her beautiful voice and amazing rhythms, like in “Pero.” Sometimes it’s made too rich, although that’s part of this amazing potpourri. (PvdP)

JazzPotter/Patitucci/Mehldau/Blade – Eagles Point

They rush like a locomotive. Saxophonist Chris Potter’s titanic quartet with pianist Brad Mehldau, bassist John Patitucci and drummer Brian Blade have been meeting for years on tours of timeless modern jazz. The studio recordings have finally arrived, the Eagle’s Point album: nice. They are in turn explosive. They command the greatest respect when the rhythmic tandem combines Potter’s creamy tone and Mehldau’s endless mosaic. (AK)

Share Write to the editor