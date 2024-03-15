Jumbo stops advertising meat. This is the first supermarket to offer fresh meat. This makes Jumbo the first supermarket to adjust its price handle so that by 2030 only 40 per cent of protein consumption comes from animal products (a government target that several supermarkets have committed to). Now the average is 60 percent.

The restriction does not apply to meat products, snack foods and meats processed into other products. Meat also does not disappear from advertising brochures and the home magazine Hello. However, it is a bold move, says consumption researcher Hans Dagevos (Wageningen University and Research). “Meat attracts customers and is important for trade turnover. So this decision could be harmful.”

Dagevos also thinks it’s brave that Jumbo came up with it first. “Retailers usually don’t dare do anything unless others are involved. This is also a discouraging measure. Supermarkets tend to focus on their plant-based offerings and leave the choice to the consumer. It’s easier, it doesn’t hurt.”

“Great Admiration”

Animal welfare organization Wakker Dier, which has been campaigning against kilogram fireworks for fourteen years and thus received supermarket chicken, is “greatly admired for the courage” to exclude fresh beef, pork and chicken from its offerings. According to Collin Molenaar of Wakker Dier, especially based on the idea that “animals pay a price” for cheap meat. They also note the environmental impact of meat and the health benefits of a more plant-based diet.

It took some time before Jumbo took this step, the spokesperson said. “We have calculated how we can achieve the interim goal of 50:50. [dierlijk en plantaardig eiwit] in 2025. This is not an easy task: you need to press more buttons. To improve the balance on the plate, we are also offering a wider variety of vegetables.”

At the same time, Jumbo stresses that the discontinuation of offers is in line with its policy of guaranteeing low prices every day, which is one of the so-called seven rules of Jumbo: the image of an affordable supermarket for everyone must be protected.

“Barbecue King of the Netherlands”

The supermarket’s dilemmas became apparent when the NRC shadowed new chief executive Ton van Veen for nine months. Achieving sustainability goals will only be possible if Jumbo sells fewer animal proteins and more plant proteins, a sustainability officer suggested. “We want to be at the forefront, so do that here,” the board member said. “But we are also proud to be the king of barbecue in the Netherlands,” retorted another director. “This is contradictory.” Jumbo decided to commit to the protein transition and set a goal of reaching 60 percent plant-based by 2030, without drawing too much attention to it.

The question is also how activist farmers will react to Jumbo’s decision. Earlier this month, Albert Heijn stopped a campaign by plant-based company Blue Band Roombeter after farmers were unhappy with the text: “Still prefer cow butter?” Typical herd behavior.

The latest meat offerings will hit stores at the end of May. It was impossible to stop earlier, because, as the agency’s interlocutor says, “there is a whole chain behind this.” Jumbo might be able to take a little break from barbecue season.

