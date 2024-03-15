Fiumicino, March 15, 2024 – “The heinous maneuver of the majority in the process of appointing the leaders of the Jubilee Commission is an affront to democracy and institutional transparency.” This was stated in a press release by the Democratic Party council group, the Civic List of Ezio Sindaco and Sinistra Italiana.

“Yesterday, a vote was actually scheduled for the president and vice president of this commission. Our proposal to appoint as vice-president, as usual, a representative of the center-left opposition, was, however, completely ignored in favor of the preference chosen by the majority. And the man in question, coincidentally, precisely on the issue of ports, has made a complete turn to the right, betraying what he said during the election campaign to be included in the list strictly in line with the majority opinion on the issue of the commission that manages the unusual anniversary event, which includes includes a cruise on Sacra Island.

An act which we consider disloyal, driven by partisan interests, having nothing to do with the spirit of constructive cooperation between the various political factions and demonstrating the complete contempt of the majority for democratic principles, they conclude, and the role of the opposition in decision-making. manufacturing process – they conclude –. We will continue to fight for a municipal institution that is free from influence and sinister interests and respects diverse political views.

