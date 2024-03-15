Everyone cried on the Russian Dozhd TV channel in Amsterdam when news broke about the death of political prisoner Alexei Navalny. Not only because the alleged murder was a blow to the weakening Russian opposition, says presenter and editor-in-chief Tikhon Dzyadko a month later, but also because it was a personal loss—many of the Dozhd TV journalists knew Navalny well and admired his courage. “It also feels like a warning to us.” Just like the hammer attack on Navalny’s confidant Leonid Volkov on Tuesday in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius. The TV channel Dozhd, or Dozhd, was founded in 2008 with the goal of creating intelligent entertainment for the new middle class. But just as quickly as repression in Russia intensified, the show disappeared from the air. Editor-in-Chief Dzyadko (36) thinks it’s a shame; he likes to entertain, he says without moving a muscle. When the Dozhd TV channel was completely banned after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the editorial team left Moscow in a hurry – with several cameras and microphones. The only independent Russian television channel has been operating from exile for two years. First from Latvia, Georgia and France, and from the summer of 2023 mainly from Amsterdam. This office is very cramped, because right next to the editorial office there is now a fully equipped recording studio. During recording, only a screen separates the speakers from the editors, so they have to remain completely silent. When presenter Ekaterina Kotrikadze (39) records stand-up routines for her daytime shows, the teleprompter and camera are even placed in the middle of the tables. Again and again Kotrikadze, heavily made up, tries to pronounce her lines fluently. Nine times out of ten it ends in “blah.” So far it doesn’t look good. And then the hum and clatter of keyboards increases. There’s also a lot of laughter among the editors. This news week is dedicated to the elections in Russia. But if Vladimir Putin wins a new six-year term on Sunday night, there will be no tears of fear. Mikhail Fishman, one of the channel’s three famous faces along with Kotrikadze and Dzyadko, predicted earlier this week that the winner, Putin, would receive 77 percent of the vote. “Little more than fake Kremlin polls.” The elections are just as rigged, says Fishman, 51, as he wipes raindrops off his round glasses with a sweater, but that’s not unimportant. “The elections are a major milestone for the Putin regime and he sees them as an opportunity to implement new laws. After each election, Putin turns into a new, even more repressive creature.” This week the Dozhd TV channel is also paying great attention to the expected cautious protest. Fishman could not estimate how many people will take part in the symbolic vote Sunday at noon. He himself votes on Sunday at noon in The Hague. “A lot of participation won’t bring down the regime, but every little bit helps.” Read also: Even Putin’s supporters do not see a pressing reason to go to the voting booth

Remote reporting is also possible. Due to the corona pandemic, editors were already accustomed to communicating with people via Zoom, for example, but since then Russians have become much more afraid. After the war in Ukraine, it is illegal to even give an interview to the Dozhd TV channel. However, the channel manages to connect to sources in Russia not only because of its old network, but also because the information is provided by loyal Russian viewers of the YouTube channel on which Dozhd broadcasts. Thus, the Dozhd TV channel was able to talk about Navalny’s funeral with many videos and photographs.

YouTube is not banned in Russia – not yet, says editor-in-chief Dzyadko. On this platform, the Dozhd TV channel is watched monthly by 14 million viewers throughout Russia. Outside Russia, the Dozhd TV channel receives another 22 million unique visitors. The editorial team consists of about 110 people, the vast majority in Amsterdam, but there are also editors in Georgia, Latvia, Armenia and (undercover) Russia. Income comes from subscribers, advertising and donors (from outside Russia).

The reason why Dozhd eventually moved to Amsterdam is that the editors were allowed to move to DPG Media for free through the mediation of Dutch publisher Derk Sauer, who had previously come to Amsterdam with his Russian newspaper The Moscow Times. It was also easy to obtain work and residence permits for all staff in the Netherlands with the help of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Through the mediation of the municipality, an Amsterdam real estate agent organized for all Russian journalists, their partners and children, about one hundred and fifty people in total, priority in renting apartments.

This is how Mikhail Fishman ended up with his wife, also a journalist for the Dozhd TV channel, and their six-year-old daughter in an apartment on the top floor in De Pijp. He works mostly at home on his weekly show: a “personal” news review. It used to have a lot of jokes, but now it’s less funny. “Reality is too dark.” But sometimes the news demands it. American conservative host Tucker Carlson, who visited Putin, of course, took the bait. “Elections are fun too.”

In Moscow, Fishman is often recognized on the street; here he leads a fairly anonymous and isolated existence. Sometimes he drinks beer with his downstairs neighbor and knows tennis. He thinks the Dutch are very nice. He learns the language because he understands: he will stay here for the time being.

Tikhon Dzyadko also seems to have fully acclimatized, wearing his fashionable raincoat. He regularly goes outside to smoke. You can imagine that Dzyadko and Fishman, both noticeably tall and thin, are targets of the Russian regime. But they move freely around the office building and the city.

They say they feel safe here. Although they know that this is not so, and are on guard. For example, Fishman recently received a package delivered to his home, the contents of which he could not guess. After several days of deliberation, he took the box to the police for investigation. And the moment he said it, he remembered. It was, of course, Chinese tea from his son-in-law.

Tikhon Zhadko, presenter and editor-in-chief. Photo by Olivier Middendorp

The editors are also taking precautions, says editor-in-chief Dzyadko. Especially technical ones, against computer viruses. “But I know that everything can end suddenly for us,” Dziadko said. He points to a German investigation into the possible poisoning of exiled Russian journalists. Therefore, Dozhd does not just let people into the editorial office.

He has many contacts with Russian colleagues at The Moscow Times and the news site Meduza, located a few steps away. Before the war, competitors often argued on social networks. They now feel a strong connection with each other. They also see each other at home, after work. Sometimes they sing Russian songs.

Hoodie and face paint

Margarita Lyutova (34), economics editor at Meduza, reaffirms solidarity in Amsterdam. But she is also critical of Russian media in exile. Sympathizing with Russians, for example, is taboo, says Lyutova. “When I write about Russians living in poverty, I really have to watch my tone, otherwise I’ll get my colleagues on my roof.” For example, at the end of 2022, Dozhd fired a journalist who showed compassion for Russian soldiers. This dismissal was wrong, Lyutova believes.

Lyutova is no softer about Western reporting on Russia. She is “shocked” by analysis published in The Economist, for example, that the Russian economy is doing well and that Putin has inflation under control. “Nonsense.” She bases this, among other things, on daily phone calls to her network in Russia. The editor-in-chief of Dozhd, Dzyadko, is also critical of Western media. “They don’t have enough good contacts. Only Russian journalists understand what is really happening there.”

This requires some effort on the part of journalists from afar. On a weekday morning in a newsroom in Amsterdam, a dozen people in their thirties sit with headphones attached to their computers, arranged screen to screen under a low drop ceiling. There is no daylight in the editorial office, but there is bright studio light, so it is quite hot. And yet the most common item of clothing is the hoodie. Dressy newscast jackets hang on a rack, next to a dressing table with curling irons and face paint. There are huge coffee cups and large cans of cola on the tables.

Editorial office of the Dozhd TV channel in Amsterdam, photo by Olivier Middendorp

Russian journalists are tired, says editor-in-chief Dzyadko, also in a sweatshirt, and feel “lost.” Many of them have lived in three or four countries over the past two years. They miss their family. And then every day there is news about increasing repression in their home country. According to him, Dzyadko naturally feels responsible for his people, but never sends them home at five o’clock. – Perhaps around eight o’clock. If you want to succeed, you have to work hard and hard.” The Dozhd TV channel produces news programs three times a day, but during major events they are broadcast all day.

The journalists of the Dozhd TV channel are primarily driven by hostility towards Putin. Editor-in-Chief Dziadko, who is naturally quiet, becomes violent when asked about his journalistic position. “If your country starts a terrible war, you will not be able to remain neutral, then all principles of objectivity will go out the window. If you say you’re objective, you’re lying to your audience.”

It is for this audience, which anonymously but actively comments on programs, that the Dozhd TV channel does this, says Dzyadko. “Tens of millions of people in Russia are against the war in Ukraine. We bring war and truth to Russia. What we do is very important.” But this comes at a price. Journalists who have emigrated cannot return to Russia without risking years in prison. Five years or eight, who knows.

Journalist and presenter Polina Milushkova (30) loves Amsterdam. “The fact that you can get to the sea in twenty minutes by train seems like a huge luxury.” But she’s here to work. In her free time, she mostly spends time on her phone. And journalistically, she feels trapped. She points to the suspended ceiling. “You can’t go outside.”

She manages to use the Internet to create stories in her area of ​​expertise: women’s rights and LGBTI rights. She recently did an article about a girl who was imprisoned for fifteen days for wearing earrings in the shape of rainbow frogs. And about former Wagner soldiers who went from prison to the front and after the war continued to rape women.

Now Milushkova sits at the table with disheveled hair, but tonight she will sit a few meters away in makeup on the evening broadcast of the Oscar story. Sounds like intellectual entertainment. But Milushkova will show which fragments of the Oscar broadcast were cut out by Russian state channels. The first Oscar for a Ukrainian film, a documentary about the Russian blockade of Mariupol. And a tribute to Navalny with his motto: “Evil wins when good people do nothing.”

