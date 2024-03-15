An alert was issued in Japan after a stray cat fell into a container of toxic chemicals, an event that took place at a metallurgical factory called Nomura Plating, located in the city of Fukuyama, Hiroshima prefecture.

The environmental team warned about this situation, since it is feared that the feline is roaming the streets, which would lead to more infections, either to other animals or people. Authorities warn that if you see the cat you should not approach it or touch it.

���� | In Fukuyama, Japan, they are on health alert after a cat fell into a chemical container in a factory and escaped.

The authorities are searching for it intensively and warned the population not to touch it. pic.twitter.com/tbfWGQqyQI

It was a worker who noticed the accident that this animal had, since the feline was captured through security cameras leaving the factory, leaving a trail near a toxic waste container in its wake.

The cat experienced an unfortunate encounter with hexavalent chromium, which is the most toxic component of the metal, recognized for its carcinogenic effects and highly harmful upon contact or inhalation.

It is for this reason that even if the cat has managed to leave the factory, it is unlikely to survive, since this chemical causes skin inflammation and respiratory problems. Factory employees are instructed to use appropriate protective equipment when handling this substance.

For now, the whereabouts of the feline are not known, and although there is little chance that it has survived, the corresponding authorities gave the indication that “any sighting of a cat with anomalies should be reported to city officials or the police.” ”.

This situation has also resulted in analyzing and reinforcing factory safety measures, with emphasis on preventing the entry/access of small animals to dangerous areas, achieving the protection of the human population and local fauna.

