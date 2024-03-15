A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck the coast off Fukushima Prefecture and other areas of northeastern Japan on Friday, without Japanese authorities issuing a tsunami warning, although it did force the discharge of treated water from the power plant to be temporarily suspended. Fukushima Daiichi.

The earthquake occurred at 00:14 local time (15:14 GMT) on Friday, with its epicenter off the coast of Fukushima prefecture and about 50 kilometers deep under the seabed.

The earthquake reached the upper level 5 on the Japanese scale in that northeastern prefecture of Japan, with a maximum of 7 and focused on measuring the agitation on the surface and the affected areas, rather than on the intensity of the tremor.

In other areas of northeastern and eastern Japan, including parts of the prefectures of Miyagi, Ibaraki, and Tochigi, the earthquake reached level 4, according to data from the Japanese Meteorological Agency.

The earthquake was also felt strongly in Tokyo, where a level 2 was recorded on the Japanese scale.

Tepco, the operating company of the damaged Fukushima Daiichi plant, said that the earthquake forced them to suspend the current round of dumping radioactive and treated water into the sea, the current phase of which had begun on February 28.

The earthquake did not have a major impact on the Tokai No. 2 nuclear power plant in Ibaraki prefecture or the Onagawa nuclear plant in Miyagi prefecture, their operators said.

At the moment, no material damage or injuries caused by the tremor have been reported.

Japan sits on the so-called Ring of Fire, one of the most active seismic zones in the world, and suffers earthquakes relatively frequently, so its infrastructure is specially designed to withstand tremors.

