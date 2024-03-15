Iveco presents new targets for 2028: industrial revenues of 19 billion euros

During the Capital Markets Day held in Turin, Iveco Group (EXM: IVG) presented the revised guidance for 2024 and the financial objectives for 2026 and 2028 as per the new Strategic Business Plan (SBP).

Both the updated outlook and the targets take into account the exclusion of the Fire Fighting Business Unit since, as announced on Wednesday 13 March, Iveco Group has signed a binding agreement for the transfer of its ownership.

After the publication of the plan, the stock continues to soar on the stock market with a +2.21% to 13.86 euros per share. On the basis of conservative hypotheses of evolution of the macroeconomic scenario, assuming a flat base interest rate compared to 2023 levels, and considering the evolution of the market in line with sector expectations and a pricing policy in line with the markets, the financial prospects at the end of the year and the financial targets of the Iveco Group.

For the current financial year, Iveco expects net revenues to grow by 5% for Industrial Activities, an Adj. EBIT in the range of 770-820 million (previously 770-820 million), while Free Cash Flow and Investments are in line with the guidance previous year, respectively at 350-400 million and 1 billion.

At a consolidated level, for the current financial year Iveco expects an Adj. EBIT of between 920 and 970 million (previously 900-950 million). For 2026, Iveco expects net revenues of approximately 17 billion for Industrial Activities (previous 16.5-17.5 billion), an Adjusted EBIT Margin of 6-7% (previous 5-6%), a Free Cash Flow of approximately 0.6 billion (previously 0.5 billion). At a consolidated level, the target for adjusted net profit. it is 0.7 billion (previous 0.6-0.8 billion). For 2028, Iveco expects net revenues of approximately 19 billion for Industrial Activities, an Adjusted EBIT Margin of 7-8%, and a Free Cash Flow of approximately 0.9 billion. At a consolidated level, the target for adjusted net profit. it is 0.9 billion.