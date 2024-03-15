Rome, 15 March 2024 – As part of the Mattei Plan, Italy is working towards “a new and different approach in relations and cooperation with the African continent, an approach that is not predatory, not paternalistic and not charitable.” The cooperation that we want to establish with African countries takes into account the fact that Africa is not a poor continent, it is a continent that currently contains 60% of metals and rare earths, 60% of arable land, a continent with a strong demographic situation. growth and therefore also with strong human capital potential. Obviously, it was not always possible to make the most efficient use of these resources. First of all, for yourself, not for others. We must now be able to codify this new approach if we want to compete with other players who are very present and who, in my opinion, have a different approach.” This was stated by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, speaking at the control room of the Mattei plan at Palazzo Chigi.

“This ability to frame collaboration as a relationship between equals, rather than as mere help, is greatly welcomed by these interlocutors who are tired of being treated as people who need to be rescued from something. The second element is information exchange. We did not approach these countries trying to explain to them what they needed: we said what we thought were the intervention priorities that Italy could also do better on. But what we do with the Mattei Plan is share with the countries we work in what is their priority. Even in this case, there is a relationship of equals to work together to develop long-term responses, and not to identify initiatives,” the Prime Minister further emphasized.

Mattei’s plan is “continuously updated and open to input” from the control room, which will meet for a second time “in April.” Contributions should arrive “by the end of this month” because “we need to hurry” and “achieve approval of the consolidated draft text at the second meeting of the cabin,” Meloni reiterated.

“We are here,” he explained to those present, “to further strengthen the work, because in order to do something like what we have in mind, we need the contribution of the entire Italian system. In addition to those we have attracted, there are many people who have asked to be part of this table. The convening of the booth will also be variable, we strive to attract other worlds. I am optimistic because I have found a lot of interest and desire to be there from the system and therefore a fundamental understanding and sharing of strategy.” (source: Adnkronos).

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to go to the source.