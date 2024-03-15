Saman Abbas’ funeral will be celebrated privately in the Novellara cemetery

In a few days, Saman Abbas will find peace. On March 26, the funeral of the 18-year-old Pakistani girl will take place in Novellara, the news was released by the Municipality. For that sad day, city mourning will be proclaimed, the flags on the buildings will be at half-mast and the schools will observe a minute’s silence. All in memory of that girl who lost her life at the hands of her family, for having opposed an arranged marriage.

That of Saman Abbas is one of the events that has marked the Italian news and which will not be forgotten. The girl had chosen to oppose her culture and refuse the marriage arranged by her family. A disgrace that was punished in the worst way. Saman disappeared on the evening of April 30, 2021 and was found dead on November 18, 2022, thanks to the indications of her uncle Danish. She was buried near an old farmhouse in Novellara, not far from what was her family home.

The first instance sentence saw the father Shabbar Abbas sentenced to life imprisonment, the uncle Danish sentenced to 14 years in prison, while the charges against the two cousins, declared uninvolved in the facts, were dropped. Her mother Nazia is still at large, it is thought that she may be hiding in Pakistan.

Citizens will be able to say a final farewell to Saman Abbas

The ceremony for the last farewell to Saman Abbas will be celebrated privately, as requested by his younger brother, in the Novellara cemetery. Mayor Elena Carletti explained:

The various organizational aspects will be evaluated next week by the provincial Committee for public order and safety chaired by the prefect Maria Rita Cocciufa. We will think about the ways in which, once the funeral ceremony has concluded, we can allow the citizens of Novellara and all those who wish to say their final goodbyes to the 18-year-old.