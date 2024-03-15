Fabio had decided to lie down on the sofa after lunch to rest, but he never woke up

He was found lifeless by his mother on Tuesday afternoon, Fabio Scalco was 55 years old. A drama that shocked the community of Cittadella, in the province of Padua. A sudden illness that didn’t even give him time to ask for help.

Fabio Scalco did not suffer from any heart problems, yet the organ failed, leaving him no escape. The heartbreaking discovery was made by his 81-year-old mother, Giacinta. Her son was a guest at his house, after having lunch he lay down on the sofa to rest. But the 55-year-old never got up from that sofa.

When the elderly woman realized that Fabio hadn’t gotten up yet, around 5pm, she tried to wake him up. She immediately realized that something was wrong and alerted the emergency services. Then she called her wife and her sister-in-law. The 118 health workers promptly reached the house and tried to resuscitate the man for almost an hour. Unfortunately there was nothing more that could be done.

The community’s pain for the passing of Fabio Scalco

In addition to his wife Laura, Fabio leaves behind his beloved son Riccardo. The news of his sudden passing quickly spread among the community. Many incredulous people clung to the family’s pain and wanted to remember him with heartbreaking messages. His passions, for music and for cooking, had given him the opportunity to cultivate many friendships. He was known and respected by everyone. He had delighted the inhabitants with his dishes and had entertained them during the events, always bringing a karaoke machine with him to sing together.

Fabio Scalco leaves a void that can never be filled, but his memory will continue to live in the heart of Cittadella forever. The last farewell to the 55-year-old will be celebrated today, March 15, at 3.30 pm.

