loading…

Israeli soldiers opened fire on a crowd of Palestinians queuing for food aid in Gaza, 14 were killed and 150 others were injured. Photo/Anadolu

GAZA – Israeli soldiers opened fire on a crowd of Palestinians while queuing for food aid in Gaza on Thursday. Gaza’s Ministry of Health on Friday (15/3/2024) said the attack killed 14 people and injured 150 others.

In a statement, the ministry said residents were gathering at a roundabout in Gaza City in the north when they were fired upon by Israeli forces.

The ministry revised the number of victims, which was initially 11 people killed and 100 others injured.

Mohammed Ghurab, director of emergency services at a hospital in northern Gaza, told AFP: “There was live fire by Israeli occupation forces on people waiting for food trucks.”

An AFP journalist at the scene saw several bodies and people who had been shot.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incident when contacted by AFP.

The UN has warned of famine in Gaza, which Israel has been besieging since the start of the war on October 7, 2023 following an unprecedented Hamas offensive.

The humanitarian emergency has prompted several countries to diversify aid supply routes, including by air and sea, as land access to Gaza via Jordan, Israel and Egypt remains limited—far beyond what aid agencies require.

The war began on October 7 when Hamas attacked Israel, resulting in around 1,160 deaths, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.

Hamas also holds around 250 Israeli and foreign hostages, dozens of whom were freed during a weeklong ceasefire in November.

Israel believes around 130 prisoners are still in Gaza and 32 of them have died.

Since the attack, Israel declared war by carrying out non-stop bombings and ground operations in Gaza to destroy Hamas. This brutal, indiscriminate invasion has killed at least 31,341 Palestinians, most of them civilians.

(but)