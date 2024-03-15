Dario Maltese is a face known to the general public, since he is a journalist on the Canale 5 news program, Tg5. He will be a commentator for Vladimir Luxuria’s Island of the Famous.

The presenter Vladimir Luxuria has chosen her studio commentator for the Island of the Famous 2024 and he will be Dario Maltese. The journalist is a well-known face of Mediaset, since he hosts the Canale 5 news program, Tg5. As with Big Brother, which saw Cesara Buonamici alongside Alfonso Signorini, the “credibility” card of journalism is also played for the other reality show of PierSilvio Berlusconi’s flagship network.

In a few weeks, when Big Brother ends, another reality show, L’Isola dei Famosi 2024, will begin on Canale 5. We have few confirmations so far. We know, for example, that Vladimir Luxuria will be hosting it.

The cast of the castaways is not yet known, at least not officially. There are some rumors that reveal that the restaurateur Joe Bastianich, the dancer Samuel Peron, the winner of X Factor Chiara Galiazzo could land on the island, which however she has already denied.

Among the other names of the possible contestants of the reality show hosted by Vladimir Luxuria, we also find former students of Amici, Maria De Filippi’s singing and dancing school: Sangiovanni (who recently announced a departure from the musical scene), LDA and Albe .

Even as regards the name of the envoy, uncertainty reigns supreme. The most likely name mentioned in these hours is that of Elenoire Casalegno. But neither the production nor the person directly involved confirmed or denied it.

There is also a rumor circulating about possible names of the commentators. We talked about Elena Guarnieri, leading journalist of Studio Aperto and now deputy director of Tg5. ‘Dagospia’, however, talks today about another reporter from Mediaset.

Remaining on the topic of journalists, in fact, it seems that among the most eligible there may be Dario Maltese, also a journalist and also from Tg5. Nothing is certain, obviously: we have to wait for the official announcements. But it shouldn’t be long now!