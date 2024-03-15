One of the needs today with the use of the Internet is its accessibility and reach to be connected anywhere, which is why one of the commitments of the current government of Mexico is to be able to satisfy the demand for this service that is on the rise. and represents a high cost that not all Mexican families can access.

With the connectivity of the new “Internet of well-being” program, it is expected that by the end of 2024, the rate of consumers will grow 6.3 percent, going from 119.9 to 135.5 million; that is, 102 per 100 inhabitants, according to calculations by the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT).

This also means that mobile telephone service will also grow at a rate of 2.2 percent, going from 135.9 million to 142.1 million, which represents 6 million 181 thousand 80 additional lines, reaching 107 per 100 people.

Although the majority of these consumers belong to the private initiative, the Federal Government has designated a larger budget for Telecommunications infrastructure in Mexico, thus, in this way it is intended to fulfill one of the promises that have been made since previous administrations: Make Mexico can obtain internet access at a low cost and also be considered one of the most connected territories in Latin America.

“With this Internet for Wellbeing brand, any user will also have service, they will be connected anywhere in Mexico, the United States and Canada; “You will have internet to browse, minutes and messages to be close to your family and friends,” said Carlos Gabriel Lerma Cortera, general director of Altán Redes, during the presentation of the program.

What is the Internet of Wellbeing and where is it available?

The brand was born from a Telecommunications Investment Promotion Agency (Promtel) which has made an alliance between Altan Redes and CFE, who provide low-cost internet and telephone coverage to more than 94.7 percent of the population.

The availability of this new service is one of the biggest bets of the program, since by being in almost the entire territory, including places where private initiative previously did not have access, they have achieved that mobile telephony and navigation data are extremely low. and without forced deadlines.

The 4.5G long term evolution (LTE of origin) is the type of network that will replace the current Telecommunications infrastructures, so it will obtain greater performance when browsing and calling throughout the country, including in rural areas.

How can I contract the Internet of Wellbeing?

The first step is to obtain the SIM card, which must be registered with a package to be selected. The cost of this card is 100 pesos and includes a 15-day package with 10 gigabytes (GB) from its first use. to navigate, a thousand minutes for calls and 500 messages; or, you can also choose the portability option (keep the phone number) from 100 pesos.

Once they have an active package, users will be able to choose between several navigation options at a cost, these range from 50 to 200 pesos, with up to 40 GB of navigation, 1,500 minutes for calls, 1,000 messages and social networks (Facebook, X , WhatsApp, Instagram and Snapchat) unlimited for a maximum of 30 days.

Both the SIM and the packages can be purchased on the official Internet for Wellbeing website, but the brand also uses 25 virtual mobile operators (OMV).

If you wish to purchase them through a physical store, they can be purchased at more than 1,550 Financiera del Bienestar points and at Correos de México. The firm has more than 400 thousand charging points (commercial chains), as well as most convenience stores and some other self-service chains.

