Intel, the Italian chip project is skipped. The Government: “Doing everything possible”

No investments in Italy. Intel, the chip giant, has never mentioned Italy among the countries in its expansion plan. At the beginning of the year, CEO Gelsinger made it clear that the company is focused on Germany and Poland. Announced as one of the major investments for Italy, relaunched several times by the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as a priority dossier, now the official confirmation from the Minister for Business and Mandate in Italy Adolfo Urso: “On Intel both this and the previous government did everything they could. It is the company that has revised its plan, giving up some of its most advanced projects. If he then wanted to complete his project in Europe, with research in France and with new technologies in Italy, we are there”, he said in a press conference at the end of the work of the G7 Industry.