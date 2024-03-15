Ineos Automotive has launched a variant of the five-seat double cab Grenadier Quartermaster pick-up in chassis cab version, designed for professional use and customization by specialist vehicle manufacturers and commercial body shops.

Ineos Grenadier double cab pick-up, characteristics

The Chassis Cab version of the Ineos Quartermaster was developed at the same time as the standard pick-up version, offering a solid basis for creating unique vehicles for specific uses.

Ineos Grenadier double cab pick-up

With the same wheelbase of 3,227 mm as the full version and an additional length of 305 mm compared to the Station Wagon, the main difference lies in the final part of the longitudinal frame, visible behind the passenger compartment. Despite the changes, the towing capacity of 3,500 kg remains unchanged, as does the presence of the rigid axles, the two-speed reduction gear and the three lockable differentials.

Ineos Quartermaster engines

The Ineos Quartermaster’s engine range consists of two options: a petrol unit and a diesel unit both with a BMW inline 6-cylinder engine mated to an 8-speed ZF automatic gearbox. Specifically, we have a 3.0 liter petrol unit with 286 HP and 450 Nm of torque, and a 3.0 liter diesel unit with 249 HP and 550 Nm of torque.

Ineos Quartermaster Chassis Cab is aimed at those who make specialized vehicles

Prices for the Italian market start from 58,885 euros, VAT, transport, putting on the road, IPT and ELTs excluded. The Ineos Grenadier, in its version called Quartermaster Chassis Cab, is a vehicle designed for professional use.

